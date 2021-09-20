World championships women’s time trial start times, from Leah Thomas through Marlen Reusser, Annemiek van Vleuten

World championships week keeps rolling with the women’s elite time trial Monday.

Defending champion Anna van der Breggen won’t be racing, but almost all the rest of the peloton’s speediest specialists will be racing the flat 30.3-kilometer test into Bruges.

The Argentinian Fernanda Yapura will be first to roll down the ramp at 14:38 CET. Riders will follow at 90-second intervals thereafter and Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten will be last to start at 16:02 CET.

Can van Vleuten add a rainbow jersey to her Olympic gold Monday? Will the on-form Marlen Reusser trade her new European title for a worlds win? Or could the enduring 46-year-old American ace Amber Neben score a third title in what will be her 15th world championships?

https://twitter.com/flanders2021/status/1439654271016914945

Check out the times of your favorite riders below and tune in via GCN+ or FloBikes to find out who’s the fastest in 2021.

Time trial start times (CET)

Fernanda Yapura (Argentina) 14:38:30

Riejanne Markus (Netherlands) 14:40:00

Asma Jan (Pakistan) 14:41:30

Briet Kristy Gunnarsdottir (Iceland) 14:43:00

Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 14:44:30

Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) 14:46:00

Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) 14:47:30

Sara van de Vel (Belgium) 14:49:00

Yeny Lorena Colmenares (Colombia) 14:50:30

Nathalie Eklund (Sweden) 14:52:00

Hayley Preen (South Africa) 14:53:30

Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 14:55:00

Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 14:56:30

Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada) 14:58:00

Elena Pirrone (Italy) 14:59:30

Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 15:01:00

Rebecca Koerner (Denmark) 15:02:30

Leah Thomas (USA) 15:04:00

Lisa Klein (Germany) 15:05:30

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 15:07:00

Kanza Malik (Pakistan) 15:08:30

Luciana Roland (Argentina) 15:10:00

Adyam Tesfalem (Eritrea) 15:11:30

Daniela Campos (Portugal) 15:13:00

Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland) 15:14:30

Dana Rozlapa (Latvia) 15:16:00

Yanina Kuskova (Uzbekistan) 15:17:30

Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand) 15:19:00

Tamara Dronova Balabolia (Russia) 15:20:30

Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain) 15:22:00

Diane Ingabire (Rwanda) 15:24:00

Omer Shapira (Israel) 15:26:00

Joss Lowden (Great Britain) 15:28:00

Julie van de Valde (Belgium) 15:30:00

Katrine Aalerud (Norway) 15:32:00

Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 15:34:00

Frances Janse van Rensburg (South Africa) 15:36:00

Marta Jaskulska (Poland) 15:38:00

Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) 15:40:00

Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 15:42:00

Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 15:44:00

Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 15:46:00

Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 15:48:00

Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 15:50:00

Juliette Labous (France) 15:52:00

Emma Norsgaard (Denmark) 15:54:00

Amber Neben (USA) 15:56:00

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 15:58:00

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 16:00:00

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 16:02:00