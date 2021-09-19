World championships time trial start times, from Brandon McNulty through Wout van Aert and Filippo Ganna

Time to crank the worlds hype up to 11.

This year’s UCI road world championships kick off with the men’s elite time trial Sunday as some of the world’s fastest specialists go head-to-head on a long, flat course into Bruges.

Christofer Jurado Lopez of Panama will be first to roll down the ramp at 14:40:00 CET. The remaining 57 riders will follow him at 1:30 intervals all the way through until defending champion Filippo Ganna pushes out of the gate at 16:05:30 CET.

Can Ganna defend his title in the pan-flat 43km powerhouse test? Or can closest rivals Wout van Aert and Stefan Küng dethrone the Italian champion? And what can the American duo of Brandon McNulty and Lawson Craddock do?

Check out the times of your favorite riders below and tune in via GCN+ or FloBikes to find out who’s the fastest in 2021.

Time trial start times (CET)

14:40:00 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan)

14:41:30 Matteo Sobrero (Ita)

14:43:00 Ali Jawaid (Suit)

14:44:30 Akramjon Sunnatov (Uz)

14:46:00 Venantas Lasinis (Lit)

14:47:30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)

14:49:00 Marcus Christie (Ire)

14:50:30 Hailemelekot Hailu (Eth)

14:52:00 Lotfi Tchambaz (Alg)

14:53:30 Stefan de Bod (ZAf)

14:55:00 Daniel Bigham (GBr)

14:56:30 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Germany)

14:58:00 Brandon McNulty (USA)

14:59:30 Rafael Reis (Por)

15:01:00 Jan Tratnik (Sln)

15:02:30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra)

15:04:00 Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

15:05:30 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)

15:07:00 Remco Evenepoel (Bel)

15:08:30 Edoardo Affini (Ita)

15:10:00 Khalil Amjad (Suit)

15:11:30 Christopher Symonds (Gha)

15:13:00 Andreas Miltiadis (Ch)

15:14:30 Nazir Jaser (Syr)

15:16:00 Fadhel Alkhater (Qat)

15:17:30 Runar Orn Agustsson (Ice)

15:19:00 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uz)

15:20:30 Spas Gyurov (Bull)

15:22:00 Ognjen Ilic (Ser)

15:23:30 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha)

15:25:00 Barnabas Peak (Hon)

15:26:30 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Uk)

15:28:00 Ronald Kuba (Slk)

15:29:30 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz)

15:31:00 Ryan Mullen (Ire)

15:32:30 Felix Ritzinger (Austria)

15:34:00 Franklin Archibold (Pan)

15:35:30 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Gramay (Eth)

15:37:00 Ryan Gibbons (ZAf)

15:38:30 Tom Scully (NZe)

15:40:00 Petr Rikunov (Rus)

15:41:30 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa)

15:43:00 Jos van Emden (Ned)

15:44:30 Ethan Hayter (GB)

15:46:00 Josef Cerny (Ch)

15:47:30 Hugo Houle (Can)

15:49:00 Andreas Leknessund (Nor)

15:50:30 Tony Martin (Germany)

15:52:00 Lawson Craddock (USA)

15:53:30 Nelson Oliveira (Por)

15:55:00 Rigoberto Uran (Col)

15:56:30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)

15:58:00 Tadej Pogačar (Slo)

15:59:30 Remi Cavagna (Fra)

16:01:00 Kasper Asgreen (Den)

16:02:30 Stefan Kung (Switzerland)

16:04:00 Wout van Aert (Bel)

16:05:30 Filippo Ganna (Ita)

