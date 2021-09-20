Become a Member

World Championship U23 time trial: Johan Price-Pejtersen delivers for Denmark

Uno-X rider beats Luke Plapp and Florian Vermeersch to continue long streak of Danish U23 TT domination, Magnus Sheffield places 10th.

Pre-race favorite Johan Price-Pejtersen delivered on Danish expectation and stormed to victory in the U23 world championships time trial Monday.

Price-Pejtersen, 22, bettered Luke Plapp (Australia) and Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) in the 30.3km test after also winning the European U23 TT title earlier this month.

Price-Pejtersen – who is currently racing his second pro season with Uno-X – continued the Danish winning streak in the U23 worlds time trial by succeeding three-time winner Mikkel Bjerg.

“It’s really satisfying, in the past I’ve been in the shadows because he [Bjerg] has been better than me. I could beat him sometimes but he was always best in the worlds. But when I had a clear shot without him I’m really satisfied I could put up the pace and take the win,” Price-Pejtersen said.

“Also for Denmark to keep the title – I think we’ve won five out of six time trial championships – it’s really important for the national team as well.”

Like in the elite men’s race Sunday, the U23 test came down to fine margins Monday. Price-Pejtersen was last to roll down the ramp in Knokke-Heist after starting the race as the standout favorite and knocked Plapp off the top step of the podium after the Aussie had spent a long spell in the hotseat.

Plapp was one of the early starters of the day and had ridden a strong negative split, blasting the second half of the course to set the fastest time of the day. Plapp edged American contender Magnus Sheffield off the seat after the New Yorker had raced to a time that would eventually leave him in 10th, less than one minute slower than the winning time.

Vermeersch was in the final five racers and came back from a slow start to finish just two seconds slower than Plapp as the Aussie endured a long, nervy spell in the hotseat.

Plapp wasn’t to survive Price-Pejtersen’s ride, however. The 22-year-old rode a near-perfect race, coming through the first intermediate check three seconds slower than Plapp before turning on the burners in the back half of the race to win by 10 seconds and continue the Danish domination over the discipline.

World Championships U23 - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanDenmark34:29
2PLAPP LukeAustralia0:10
3VERMEERSCH FlorianBelgium0:11
4WÆRENSKJOLD SørenNorway0:13
5VAN DIJKE MickNetherlands0:24
6HOOLE DaanNetherlands0:39
7VERNON EthanGreat Britain0:43
8HESSMANN MichelGermany0:48
9BARONCINI FilippoItaly0:57
10SHEFFIELD MagnusUnited States0:58
11CURRIE LoganNew Zealand1:00
12MIHOLJEVIĆ FranCroatia1:04
13FISHER-BLACK FinnNew Zealand1:05
14FETTER ErikHungary1:06
15TURNBULL CarterAustralia1:15
16GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlSpain1:17
17BAYER TobiasAustria1:19
18JØRGENSEN Adam HolmDenmark1:22
19BALMER AlexandreSwitzerland1:24
20FEDOROV YevgeniyKazakhstan1:25
21AZPARREN Xabier MikelSpain1:25
22BERCKMOES JennoBelgium1:27
23SANDER HANSEN MarcusDenmark1:30
24THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland1:31
25VAUQUELIN KevinFrance1:36
26ÄRM RaitEstonia1:41
27MACIEJUK FilipPoland1:42
28BALLERSTEDT MauriceGermany1:50
29KURITS JoonasEstonia1:54
30RICCITELLO MatthewUnited States1:56
31HEALY BenIreland1:59
32PARISELLA RaphaelCanada2:00
33FRIGO MarcoItaly2:01
34KOPECKÝ TomášCzech Republic2:02
35ČEMAŽAR NikSlovenia2:02
36ÅRNES DanielNorway2:04
37CHZHAN IgorKazakhstan2:11
38BUITRAGO SantiagoColombia2:12
39MCCAMBRIDGE KevinIreland2:13
40OOSTHUIZEN JasonSouth Africa2:13
41KLUCKERS ArthurLuxembourg2:17
42STEPANOV AndreiRussia2:21
43DELPHIS ThomasFrance2:27
44MIKUTIS AivarasLithuania2:37
45SKOK AnžeSlovenia2:41
46JUNEAU FrancisCanada2:45
47OCAMPO VictorColombia2:50
48HOPKINS KadenBermuda2:51
49DAUMONT PaulBurkina Faso3:02
50WHITE ConorBermuda3:07
51BYIZA UHIRIWE RnusRwanda3:28
52BETTENDORFF LoïcLuxembourg3:32
53NIKULIN DaniilUkraine3:36
54KMIELIAUSKAS RokasLithuania3:41
55AUTRAN José EduardoChile3:50
56MANSOURI HamzaAlgeria3:52
57HABIMANA Jean EricRwanda4:07
58FOMOVSKIY AlekseyUzbekistan4:22
59PEYROT BALVANERA JorgeMexico4:40
60CHIPOLINI FranciscoArgentina5:03
61CHAIYASOMBAT ThanakhanThailand5:06
62HERRERA Roberto JoséPanama5:34
63EVDOKIMOV DanilUzbekistan5:37
64ABREHA Negasi HayluEthiopia6:04
65MORALES JoelArgentina6:45
66RAYES MohamedSyria9:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

