World championship bronze medalist Silvia Persico signs for UAE ADQ

Season standout Silvia Persico will trade her Valcar-Travel & Service jersey for UAE ADQ apparel next season.

Officials confirmed Monday the Italian sensation will join UAE ADQ for three years from 2023.

“I’m looking forward to three very positive and important years for my career. I come from a team like Valcar where I grew up as a child and now, I have made this choice of UAE Team ADQ to continue my path of growth for the best,” she said.

Persico had a breakout 2022 that netted her bronze medals at both the road and cyclocross worlds, a stage victory at Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, and fifth overall at Tour de France Femmes.

“This season has made me understand a lot of things and with more freedom, I have won my space,” Persico said. “I think I have shown that I can be a leader. And with the new team, I can only improve and gain even more experience.”

The UCI Continental-level Valcar team has made a habit of bringing new talent through the ranks before losing top stars to WorldTour teams.

Elisa Balsamo won the rainbow jersey in her final season with the team before being signed by Trek-Segafredo, and Marta Cavalli passed through the Valcar talent academy before that.

Persico, 25, is set to join top names like Marta Bastianelli and Mavi García in a leadership role with the WorldTour UAE ADQ outfit next season.

“Silvia Persico is our key added value to the 2023 new squad. In recent months she has further demonstrated that she fully deserves her place in this team and that she can aim to be the leader of our team in the races that best suit her characteristics,” team manager Rubens Bertogliati said.

“She is a very serious girl who always puts in a lot of effort and has shown that she can guarantee consistent performance throughout the season. We are very excited to start to work with her, to build her skills, and kick off the competitions with her!”