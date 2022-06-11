Women’s Tour stage 6: Lorena Wiebes makes it three, Elisa Longo Borghini pounces on GC victory
Longo Borghini sprints to third to score bonus seconds needed to top Grace Brown and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) completed a hat trick of victories on the final stage of the Women’s Tour.
The Dutch supersprinter beat Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to the line to take a phenomenal 11th season-victory in downtown Oxford.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) was near the front all through the hectic final kilometer and looked to be working as leadout for teammate Chloe Hosking. However the Italian rouleur took the initiative and threw her bike at the line to finish third and score the four bonus seconds needed for the GC victory.
Longo Borghini’s move vaulted her above Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing) and overnight leader Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), who started the day level on time, two seconds ahead of the Trek-Segafredo star.
Brown even extended her lead during the race, taking three seconds at the first intermediate sprint of the day. Longo Borghini finished fourth in the sprint, with Brown effectively moving into a three second lead. It looked as though the overall standings would remain with Brown on top, even after she had a late mechanical as the race went through Abingdon with 15km to go.
A late break was reeled in with just under 5km to go before the final technical sections through the centre of Oxford. Team DSM had been on the front for most of the second half of the stage and they duly set up Wiebes for the win. However the GC drama was far from over, with Borghini positioning herself perfectly through the final set of corners before catapulting herself to third on the line.
Even FDJ Nouvelle riders thought that Brown had won after they crossed the line, only for the news of her time loss to ripple through the peloton.
“I took the first intermediate sprint that put me three seconds ahead. We thought that we were pretty safe for the final as long as there were no gaps but it was really messy and Trek did an amazing leadout to put Elisa in a really good position ahead of the corners. That had her there to sprint for third, which we really didn’t expect. I don’t know where I placed, maybe a little bit behind but chapeau to her for an amazing sprint finish,” Brown said.
Women's Tour Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|3:38:15
|2
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|5
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|6
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|7
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|8
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|9
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|10
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|11
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|12
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|13
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|14
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|15
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|16
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|17
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|18
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|19
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|20
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|21
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|22
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|24
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|25
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|26
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|27
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|28
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|29
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|30
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|31
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|32
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|33
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|34
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|35
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|36
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|37
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|38
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|39
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|40
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|41
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|42
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|43
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|44
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|45
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|46
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|47
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|48
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|49
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|50
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|51
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|52
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|53
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|54
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|55
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|56
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|57
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|58
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|59
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|60
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|61
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|62
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|63
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|64
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|65
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|66
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|67
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|68
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|69
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|70
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|71
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|72
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|73
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|74
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|0:52
|75
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|76
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|77
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|78
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|1:07
|79
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|1:13
|80
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:35
|81
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:54
|82
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:19:07
|2
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:05
|4
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:24
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:32
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:49
|7
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:54
|8
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:45
|9
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:50
|10
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:56
|11
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:58
|12
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|1:58
|13
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:58
|14
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:17
|15
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|2:18
|16
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:27
|17
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:27
|18
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:27
|19
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:56
|20
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:57
|21
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|2:57
|22
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:57
|23
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:57
|24
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|3:39
|25
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|4:32
|26
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:32
|27
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:34
|28
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:34
|29
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:48
|30
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:18
|31
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:28
|32
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|6:00
|33
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:26
|34
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:26
|35
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6:30
|36
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6:37
|37
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|7:08
|38
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|7:25
|39
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:53
|40
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:12
|41
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|9:05
|42
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|9:11
|43
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:26
|44
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|9:49
|45
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:12
|46
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:44
|47
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|10:44
|48
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|11:45
|49
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|12:28
|50
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|12:41
|51
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13:34
|52
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|14:20
|53
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|15:25
|54
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:08
|55
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|16:25
|56
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|16:34
|57
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:54
|58
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|17:26
|59
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|18:19
|60
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18:31
|61
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|19:45
|62
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|19:46
|63
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:14
|64
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:40
|65
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|23:46
|66
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24:23
|67
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:52
|68
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|27:17
|69
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:19
|70
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:44
|71
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:34
|72
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|32:42
|73
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|32:47
|74
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:52
|75
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|35:53
|76
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|36:17
|77
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|37:05
|78
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|49:08
|79
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|51:28
|80
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|52:20
|81
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|58:23
|82
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|59:30
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|46
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|39
|3
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|4
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|5
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24
|6
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23
|7
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|18
|8
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16
|9
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|10
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14
|11
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|13
|12
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|13
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|11
|14
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|15
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10
|16
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|10
|17
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|9
|18
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|19
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|20
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|6
|21
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|22
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5
|23
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|5
|24
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|5
|25
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|4
|26
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3
|27
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|2
|28
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|1
|29
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|50
|2
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|37
|3
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|34
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|23
|6
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|22
|7
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|8
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|9
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|10
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|11
|11
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|13
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8
|14
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|15
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7
|16
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|17
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|18
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|4
|19
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|4
|20
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|4
|21
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|22
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|3
|23
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|2
|24
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2
|25
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|26
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1
|27
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|1
|29
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|30
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|31
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|58:00:29
|2
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:44
|3
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:37
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:41
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:14
|6
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8:24
|7
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|8:27
|8
|Team SD Worx
|11:21
|9
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|12:31
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:40
|11
|Team DSM
|13:08
|12
|Movistar Team
|16:35
|13
|CAMS - Basso
|21:39
|14
|UAE Team ADQ
|23:36
|15
|Le Col - Wahoo
|24:36
|16
|Human Powered Health
|36:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.