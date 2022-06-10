Women’s Tour stage 5: Elisa Longo Borghini wins summit finish

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) claimed the win on stage 5 of the Women’s Tour after a dramatic finish on the summit finish of Black Mountain. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing) finished second, with Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) taking third on the line.

The win, and resulting bonus seconds put Longo Borghini on the same time as Brown in the GC but with the Australian retaining the leader’s jersey on count back with just one stage remaining in the race. Niewiadoma sits in third overall at just two seconds back.

Longo Borghini was set up perfectly by her teammates on the final climb and marked several moves from her rivals. The Italian also made several stinging attacks but couldn’t drop the likes of Brown, who came into the stage as the race leader. Longo Borghini surged for a final time with just over 150m to go and quickly opened up a gap on Niewiadoma and Brown.

“This climb a long one but it’s not that steep, so you can’t really make the difference. Plus we had a headwind. It was like attacking but hitting the wall. I trusted my sprint and went with 150m and I felt strong. I wanted to pay back all my teammates, who were really committed. This is for my teammates and the staff,” Longo Borghini said.

As expected the race came down to the final 5.5km climb of the Black Mountain with pitches of around 20 percent on some sections. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) put in a surprise attack on the lower slopes but the sprinter was quickly reeled in by Trek Segafredo with Ellen van Dijk increasing the pace on the front of the already reduced peloton.

The Dutch rider, with Longo Borghini neatly tucked in on her wheel, caught Wiebes and the reduced the group to around 25 riders. Brown and Niewiadoma already looked isolated at that point and Van Dijk continued to push the pace until just over 2km to go.

At that point Longo Borghini put in her first acceleration. Only a handful of riders could match the Italian’s initial pace with Team BikExchange Jayco pair Alexandra Manly and Kristen Faulkner the first riders to follow Longo Borghini.

Brown paced herself perfectly, upping the pace slightly to regain contact but Longo Borghini’s move had reduced the front group to just ten riders as a strong headwind continued to blow. The pace slowed, allowing for a group of riders to come back, and Joscelin Lowden used that moment to make the first of her two attacks. The British rider was caught and it was Ashleigh Moolman (SD Worx) who went next with a powerful acceleration on the next hairpin.

The wind continued to hamper attacks but that didn’t stop Niewiadoma from trying her luck, despite a mechanical issue that appeared to affect her gear changing. Faulkner closed down that move and for a brief moment it looked as though Brown was in serious trouble. The Australian hung on though, and as the leaders entered the final 200m the stage was still up for grabs.

Longo Borghini moved to the front and accelerated on the left hand side of the road, as once more Brown found herself caught out, this time after Faulkner couldn’t follow the Italian’s pace. Brown came around Faulkner in an attempt to take third and limit her losses.

 

Women's Tour Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo3:01:49
2NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
3BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
4FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
6MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:06
7MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:19
8EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:19
9STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso0:21
10BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:23
11GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:24
12BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:24
13CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:24
14TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:24
15HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:24
16BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:24
17LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:24
18LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:45
19WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
20CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:55
21DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra1:21
22HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo1:23
23JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:23
24DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:23
25VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo1:23
26LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:23
27NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra1:23
28VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo1:23
29ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:23
30WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health1:57
31GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:05
32STUART SammieCAMS - Basso3:00
33CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing3:00
34MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx3:00
35KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:00
36MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:00
37CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3:00
38JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM3:00
39KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM3:00
40KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:00
41FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:00
42TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ3:00
43GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:00
44VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo3:00
45KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM3:00
46SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:00
47WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM4:56
48RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health4:56
49WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ4:56
50MORROW BethCAMS - Basso4:56
51CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx4:56
52COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:56
53SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:56
54ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:56
55GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team4:56
56LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:56
57PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ4:56
58GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM4:56
59DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:56
60BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4:56
61KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health4:56
62BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing4:56
63CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:56
64OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team5:41
65BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 6:31
66LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:31
67VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo8:41
68VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo8:41
69SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 8:41
70KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM8:41
71CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health8:41
72FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:41
73BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo8:41
74HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo8:41
75GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team8:41
76SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso9:56
77FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx11:44
78HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo11:44
79BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing11:48
80KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health15:26
81ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:26
82IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products15:26
83SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso15:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15:40:56
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:02
4MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:28
6CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:45
7FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:50
8EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:41
9BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ1:46
10HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:52
11GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:54
12BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health1:54
13TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra1:54
14LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:13
15STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso2:14
16CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:23
17WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:23
18LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:23
19DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:52
20JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:53
21HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo2:53
22ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:53
23VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo2:53
24GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team3:35
25MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx4:28
26CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing4:30
27KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:30
28CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo4:30
29BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ4:44
30NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra5:14
31MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:24
32WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM6:06
33BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing6:22
34LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 6:22
35DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6:26
36DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra6:33
37JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM7:04
38SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB7:21
39GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7:49
40VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo8:08
41GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM9:01
42CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx9:07
43COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9:28
44KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM9:45
45SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:08
46FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:40
47MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products10:40
48MORROW BethCAMS - Basso11:41
49STUART SammieCAMS - Basso12:24
50OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team12:37
51FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope13:30
52GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team14:16
53KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM15:21
54SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:04
55KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM16:21
56VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo16:30
57LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team16:50
58WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health17:22
59GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team18:15
60BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB18:27
61HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo18:42
62KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health19:41
63SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso19:42
64TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ20:10
65ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products23:42
66BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing24:19
67KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:41
68VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo27:13
69BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 27:15
70CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:33
71HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo30:30
72VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo32:38
73BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo32:41
74FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx32:43
75CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health34:36
76RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health35:21
77WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ37:01
78LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team42:33
79PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ47:11
80IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products49:52
81SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso52:16
82KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health57:14
83ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB59:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM31
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo30
3BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope24
4NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing24
5MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23
6COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope20
7BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing16
8LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 15
9BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ13
10GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team12
11MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 11
12CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx11
13FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
14FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
15MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx9
16DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
17CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling8
18VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo7
19CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing6
20GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products6
21BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6
22EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5
23NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra3
24BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3
25STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso2
26VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo1
27HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing50
2MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx34
3NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing33
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo29
5EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB22
6MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx21
7MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 18
8BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17
9FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
10VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo11
11LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team10
12VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo10
13CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing8
14MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
15HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing7
16BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo7
17STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso4
18DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4
19DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
20WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health3
21JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM2
22GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2
23BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ1
24LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1
25GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team1
26KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Canyon//SRAM Racing 47:05:44
2Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:44
3Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:37
4Trek - Segafredo4:41
5FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:14
6Liv Racing Xstra8:24
7EF Education-TIBCO-SVB8:27
8Team SD Worx11:21
9Team Coop - Hitec Products12:31
10Team Jumbo-Visma 12:40
11Team DSM13:08
12Movistar Team16:35
13CAMS - Basso21:39
14UAE Team ADQ23:36
15Uno-X Pro Cycling Team23:49
16Le Col - Wahoo24:36
17Human Powered Health36:03

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

