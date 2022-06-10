Women’s Tour stage 5: Elisa Longo Borghini wins summit finish
Brown keeps her race lead but Longo Borghini is tied on the same time with one stage to go.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) claimed the win on stage 5 of the Women’s Tour after a dramatic finish on the summit finish of Black Mountain. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing) finished second, with Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) taking third on the line.
The win, and resulting bonus seconds put Longo Borghini on the same time as Brown in the GC but with the Australian retaining the leader’s jersey on count back with just one stage remaining in the race. Niewiadoma sits in third overall at just two seconds back.
Longo Borghini was set up perfectly by her teammates on the final climb and marked several moves from her rivals. The Italian also made several stinging attacks but couldn’t drop the likes of Brown, who came into the stage as the race leader. Longo Borghini surged for a final time with just over 150m to go and quickly opened up a gap on Niewiadoma and Brown.
“This climb a long one but it’s not that steep, so you can’t really make the difference. Plus we had a headwind. It was like attacking but hitting the wall. I trusted my sprint and went with 150m and I felt strong. I wanted to pay back all my teammates, who were really committed. This is for my teammates and the staff,” Longo Borghini said.
As expected the race came down to the final 5.5km climb of the Black Mountain with pitches of around 20 percent on some sections. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) put in a surprise attack on the lower slopes but the sprinter was quickly reeled in by Trek Segafredo with Ellen van Dijk increasing the pace on the front of the already reduced peloton.
The Dutch rider, with Longo Borghini neatly tucked in on her wheel, caught Wiebes and the reduced the group to around 25 riders. Brown and Niewiadoma already looked isolated at that point and Van Dijk continued to push the pace until just over 2km to go.
At that point Longo Borghini put in her first acceleration. Only a handful of riders could match the Italian’s initial pace with Team BikExchange Jayco pair Alexandra Manly and Kristen Faulkner the first riders to follow Longo Borghini.
Brown paced herself perfectly, upping the pace slightly to regain contact but Longo Borghini’s move had reduced the front group to just ten riders as a strong headwind continued to blow. The pace slowed, allowing for a group of riders to come back, and Joscelin Lowden used that moment to make the first of her two attacks. The British rider was caught and it was Ashleigh Moolman (SD Worx) who went next with a powerful acceleration on the next hairpin.
The wind continued to hamper attacks but that didn’t stop Niewiadoma from trying her luck, despite a mechanical issue that appeared to affect her gear changing. Faulkner closed down that move and for a brief moment it looked as though Brown was in serious trouble. The Australian hung on though, and as the leaders entered the final 200m the stage was still up for grabs.
Longo Borghini moved to the front and accelerated on the left hand side of the road, as once more Brown found herself caught out, this time after Faulkner couldn’t follow the Italian’s pace. Brown came around Faulkner in an attempt to take third and limit her losses.
Women's Tour Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01:49
|2
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|3
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|4
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|6
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|7
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|8
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:19
|9
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:21
|10
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:23
|11
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:24
|12
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:24
|13
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:24
|14
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:24
|15
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:24
|16
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:24
|17
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:24
|18
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:45
|19
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:53
|20
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:55
|21
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:21
|22
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:23
|23
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:23
|24
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:23
|25
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|26
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:23
|27
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:23
|28
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:23
|29
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:23
|30
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|1:57
|31
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|32
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|3:00
|33
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:00
|34
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|3:00
|35
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:00
|36
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:00
|37
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:00
|38
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|3:00
|39
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|3:00
|40
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:00
|41
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:00
|42
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:00
|43
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:00
|44
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:00
|45
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|3:00
|46
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3:00
|47
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|4:56
|48
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|4:56
|49
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:56
|50
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|4:56
|51
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|4:56
|52
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:56
|53
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:56
|54
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:56
|55
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|4:56
|56
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:56
|57
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:56
|58
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|4:56
|59
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:56
|60
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|4:56
|61
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|4:56
|62
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:56
|63
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:56
|64
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|5:41
|65
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:31
|66
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6:31
|67
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:41
|68
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:41
|69
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:41
|70
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|8:41
|71
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|8:41
|72
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:41
|73
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:41
|74
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:41
|75
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|76
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|9:56
|77
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|11:44
|78
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:44
|79
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:48
|80
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|15:26
|81
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:26
|82
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|15:26
|83
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|15:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15:40:56
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:02
|4
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:20
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:28
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:45
|7
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:50
|8
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:41
|9
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:46
|10
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:52
|11
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:54
|12
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|1:54
|13
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:54
|14
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:13
|15
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|2:14
|16
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:23
|17
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:23
|18
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:23
|19
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:52
|20
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:53
|21
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|2:53
|22
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:53
|23
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|24
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|25
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|4:28
|26
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:30
|27
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:30
|28
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:30
|29
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:44
|30
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:14
|31
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:24
|32
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|6:06
|33
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:22
|34
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:22
|35
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6:26
|36
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6:33
|37
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|7:04
|38
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|7:21
|39
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:49
|40
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:08
|41
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|9:01
|42
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|9:07
|43
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:28
|44
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|9:45
|45
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:08
|46
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:40
|47
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|10:40
|48
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|11:41
|49
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|12:24
|50
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|12:37
|51
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13:30
|52
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|14:16
|53
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|15:21
|54
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:04
|55
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|16:21
|56
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|16:30
|57
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:50
|58
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|17:22
|59
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|18:15
|60
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18:27
|61
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:42
|62
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|19:41
|63
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|19:42
|64
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:10
|65
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|23:42
|66
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24:19
|67
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:41
|68
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|27:13
|69
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:15
|70
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:33
|71
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:30
|72
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|32:38
|73
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:41
|74
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|32:43
|75
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|34:36
|76
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|35:21
|77
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|37:01
|78
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|42:33
|79
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|47:11
|80
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|49:52
|81
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|52:16
|82
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|57:14
|83
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|59:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|31
|2
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|3
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|4
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24
|5
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23
|6
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|7
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16
|8
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|9
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|13
|10
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|12
|11
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|12
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|11
|13
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|14
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|15
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|9
|16
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|17
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|8
|18
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|7
|19
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|20
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|6
|21
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|22
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5
|23
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3
|24
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3
|25
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|2
|26
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1
|27
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|50
|2
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|34
|3
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|33
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|5
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|22
|6
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|21
|7
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|9
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|10
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|11
|11
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|13
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8
|14
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|15
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7
|16
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|17
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|4
|18
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|4
|19
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|20
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|3
|21
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|2
|22
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2
|23
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1
|24
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|1
|26
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|47:05:44
|2
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:44
|3
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:37
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:41
|5
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:14
|6
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8:24
|7
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|8:27
|8
|Team SD Worx
|11:21
|9
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|12:31
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:40
|11
|Team DSM
|13:08
|12
|Movistar Team
|16:35
|13
|CAMS - Basso
|21:39
|14
|UAE Team ADQ
|23:36
|15
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23:49
|16
|Le Col - Wahoo
|24:36
|17
|Human Powered Health
|36:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.