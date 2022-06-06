Women’s Tour: Stage 1 paused due to ‘incident ahead of the race route’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 1 of the Women’s Tour saw the race stopped for over 50 minutes as an out-of-race medical incident blocked the road ahead.

The solo leader Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS-Basso) and the peloton were brought to a halt at the 35km-to-go mark to allow emergency vehicles to pass and attend an “incident ahead of the race route,” the race organisers confirmed.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said that the event’s medical team dealt with the incident ‘without intervention from ambulance services’, SuffolkNews reported on Monday afternoon.

🔴🔴 Race update – 2:20pm 🔴🔴 Stage one has been neutralised to allow the medical services to attend to an incident ahead of the race route. #WomensTour #UCIWWT — The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 6, 2022

The stoppage saw riders don coats and climb into team cars as they attempted to keep warm on a cold and damp day in southern England.

It is not clear what the nature of the incident was, or whether it took place on the planned race route. The race was not re-routed.

After almost an hour stopped, the race was restarted with a 1.5km neutralised roll out before racing resumed proper. Shrosbree was given the 1 minute advantage she had before the stoppage.

More to follow…