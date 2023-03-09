Women’s Tour organizers issue plea for sponsors as five-day route unveiled for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The organizers of the Women’s Tour have issued a plea for sponsors as it unveiled initial details of a five-day route for its 2023 event.

It will be the first time since the 2018 edition that the Women’s Tour will only feature five stages after recent editions were bumped up to six days of racing. Elisa Longo Borghini won last year’s edition after a tense final stage with saw her overhaul Grace Brown on bonus seconds.

SweetSpot, which has run the British race since its inception in 2014, said it was still looking for a title backer, as well as sponsors for three of its four classification jerseys and an automobile partner. It added that it hoped the unveiling of the route would help garner interest from potential backers.

“While it seems like only yesterday that we were crowning Elisa Longo Borghini as our 2022 champion following that dramatic finale in Oxford, it feels fantastic to unveil the stages for this year’s Women’s Tour,” race director Mick Bennett said.

“Given the current economic climate, we have had to work harder than ever before to put together a race befitting of the world’s best teams and riders, so I must thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support of the event. We look forward to seeing engaged communities, packed towns, and crowded cities at this year’s race. See you all in June.”

Also read:

The five-day route will see the riders setting out from Stratford-upon-Avon — the home of William Shakespeare — on Wednesday, June 7, and finishing in Birmingham on Sunday, June 11.

Details of the exact course have not yet been revealed but the race will see the peloton cover a lot of England with stage two taking the riders from Northampton to Ampthill, the race’s most southern day, before heading to its northernmost point with a stage from Dalby Forest to Guisborough.

Stage 3 is the queen stage of the race and will bring the peloton through the picturesque North York Moors.

It’s back down south for a stage from Coleshill to Derby before a city center circuit race in Birmingham to conclude the event.