Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 in Gloucester

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) survived a hilly day at the Women’s Tour to sprint to victory on stage 3, her second consecutive win in the race.

Alex Manly (BikeExhange-Jayco) took second, and Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out the podium.

After being distanced on the final climb of the day, Wiebes and her teammates were able to rejoin the elite leading group and bring the race back together for a reduced bunch sprint.

Also read: The fastest woman on two wheels: Get to know Lorena Wiebes

Wiebes’ back-to-back wins put her in the overall race lead, with an advantage of 13 seconds over second and third Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and Manly. Leader at the start of the day, Clara Copponi lost over three minutes after being dropped on the climbs.

Wiebes also leads the points classification, whilst Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) and Christine Majerus retain their intermediate sprints and Queen of the Mountains jerseys respectively.

How it happened

After two flat, nailed-on sprint stages Monday and Tuesday, the 95-rider peloton lined up for a slightly tougher parcours on stage 3. Starting in Tewkesbury, the stage took in a hilly route across Gloucestershire before a flat 20km run to the finish in Gloucester.

Owing to the harder day, stage 3 looked like a good opportunity for the breakaway, but just one attack stuck in the opening kilometers. Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) found herself the sole member of the day’s early move, getting away with no one following her.

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) briefly attempted to bridge to the Dutch rider, but soon sat up to rejoin the peloton. After attacking in the first 10km of the race, Markus steadily built up her advantage and had a one-minute lead by the 40km mark.

Back in the peloton, there were plenty of attacks as teams like Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing Xstra upped the pace and strung out the bunch. As a result, the peloton came within 15 seconds of Markus at one point. Markus still led on the first categorized climb at Worrall Hill, but a high pace set by Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) began to split the peloton, putting race leader Clara Copponi (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) in difficulty.

Markus took maximum points atop the climb, but climber’s jersey wearer Christine Majerus (SD Worx) and Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) attacked from the bunch to take second and third respectively. The duo joined Markus on the descent, and the leaders had an advantage of 50 seconds over the peloton.

Several riders tried to bridge across to the leading group but were reeled back in by the chasing bunch before they could close the gap. The peloton calmed slightly following the attacks but the likes of Canyon-SRAM and Team DSM began to amass at the front to chase down the leaders before the finale.

As the road started to rise towards the second climb at Speech House, Markus and Majerus distanced Verhulst. The chasing peloton quickly caught Verhulst as Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) led the charge up the climb, bringing the leaders’ advantage to under 20 seconds.

They survived over the top of the climb, but an uncategorized slope soon after saw them caught as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) launched an acceleration from the bunch.

Niewiadoma’s move forced an elite selection over the climb, which included Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) and Alexandra Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Stage 2 winner Wiebes and race leader Copponi were notably missing from the selection. Though a strong, 16-rider group, the leaders had only a small advantage over the second group on the road at the bottom of the descent. With 17km to go, Elise Chabbey won the second intermediate sprint to take points and bonus seconds.

The flat run-in to the finish didn’t stop the attacks from coming, with the BikeExchange-Jayco duo of Manly and Kristen Faulkner making several attempts to get away. With a lack of cohesion in the leading group, the chasers — including Wiebes — were able to make contact with the leading group inside the last 10km.

The attacks continued after the regrouping, but nothing stuck. Going into the final 5km, BikeExchange-Jayco led the pack, whilst Team DSM’s Megan Jastrab and Pfeiffer Georgi moved into position to support Wiebes.

Despite the best efforts of BikeExchange-Jayco, Pfeiffer Georgi took control of the sprint in the final kilometer and delivered the perfect lead-out for Lorena Wiebes. The Dutch rider launched her sprint in the final 200m and powered away from the field, winning by two bike lengths ahead of Manly and Labecki.

Tomorrow’s stage is another tough day out for the peloton, with 2,108m of elevation to be tackled on the 145km route between Wrexham and Welshpool in North Wales.

Women's Tour Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:51:27
2MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
3LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
4BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
6CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
8NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
9GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
10BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
11VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:00
12OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
13MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:00
14CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
15MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
16HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:00
17BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
18GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
19JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
20GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:00
21DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
22BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
23TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:00
24BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:00
25VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:00
26ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
27BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:00
28LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
29NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
30OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:00
31KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
32CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:00
33WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
34WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:00
35HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
36EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
37SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
38LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
39FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
40LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
41LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
42MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:00
43STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso0:00
44SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
45CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
46SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
47CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
48MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:30
49JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:38
50TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1:27
51REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx2:13
52YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:19
53COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:19
54GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:19
55KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM3:19
56SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso3:19
57MORROW BethCAMS - Basso3:19
58MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:19
59DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra3:19
60ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:19
61STUART SammieCAMS - Basso3:19
62RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health3:19
63FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:19
64GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team3:19
65VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo3:19
66VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo3:19
67BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:19
68SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:19
69KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM3:19
70VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx3:19
71KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM3:19
72BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo3:19
73HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo3:19
74KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health3:19
75FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:19
76HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo3:19
77CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health7:53
78VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo8:10
79GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team8:10
80KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:10
81CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:10
82BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing8:10
83SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso16:38
84PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ16:38
85ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB16:38
86TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo16:38
87WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ16:38
88IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products16:38
89FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx16:38
90RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team16:38
91LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team16:38
92BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling16:38
93KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health16:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM8:50:27
2BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:13
3MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:13
4CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:14
5BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:16
6LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:16
7CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:17
8CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:18
9MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:18
10MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:18
11VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:19
12GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
13BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20
15JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
16WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:20
17NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
18BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:20
19LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:20
20BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:20
21DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
22HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:20
23TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:20
24SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
25OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
26CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
27BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20
28KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
29LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:20
30GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:20
31LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
32ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:20
33HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
34SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
35VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:20
36CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:20
37WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
38FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
39STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso0:43
40MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:43
41EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:52
42LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:52
43JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:58
44TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ2:03
45NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra2:41
46LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:55
47GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2:55
48OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:55
49COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:25
50VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo3:28
51YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:39
52FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:39
53FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:39
54SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso3:39
55MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:39
56MORROW BethCAMS - Basso3:39
57GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:39
58ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:39
59VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo3:39
60HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo3:39
61KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health3:39
62KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM3:39
63KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM3:39
64DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra4:02
65SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:02
66VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx4:02
67SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:17
68BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo4:36
69MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 5:01
70STUART SammieCAMS - Basso5:23
71HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo6:00
72RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health6:14
73GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team6:14
74BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:36
75KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM8:20
76GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team8:24
77REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx8:28
78VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo8:30
79BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing8:30
80CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:30
81KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:30
82CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health10:48
83WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ16:58
84FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx16:58
85KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health17:21
86BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling17:30
87PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ18:04
88TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo18:23
89RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team19:16
90IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products19:19
91ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19:33
92LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team20:55
93SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso21:20
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM30
2COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope20
3BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing16
4LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 15
5MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
6GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team12
7BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ12
8FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
9CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx11
10DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
11CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling8
12VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo7
13GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products6
14LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo6
15BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6
16BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3
17NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra3
18YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
19VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo1
20HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx18
2CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing18
3MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 11
4VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo11
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx7
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo4
7WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health3
8JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM2
9NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing2
10EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
11KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
12LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1
13GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team1
14OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Canyon//SRAM Racing 26:32:21
2FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
3Team SD Worx0:00
4Trek - Segafredo0:00
5Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
6EF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
9Movistar Team0:23
10Team DSM0:38
11UAE Team ADQ1:27
12Le Col - Wahoo3:19
13Human Powered Health3:19
14Team Coop - Hitec Products3:19
15Liv Racing Xstra3:42
16Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57
17CAMS - Basso7:01

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

