Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 in Gloucester
Dutch rider conquers climbs to take second win ahead of Alex Manly and Coryn Labecki
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) survived a hilly day at the Women’s Tour to sprint to victory on stage 3, her second consecutive win in the race.
Alex Manly (BikeExhange-Jayco) took second, and Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out the podium.
After being distanced on the final climb of the day, Wiebes and her teammates were able to rejoin the elite leading group and bring the race back together for a reduced bunch sprint.
Also read: The fastest woman on two wheels: Get to know Lorena Wiebes
Wiebes’ back-to-back wins put her in the overall race lead, with an advantage of 13 seconds over second and third Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and Manly. Leader at the start of the day, Clara Copponi lost over three minutes after being dropped on the climbs.
Wiebes also leads the points classification, whilst Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) and Christine Majerus retain their intermediate sprints and Queen of the Mountains jerseys respectively.
Provisional stage three result from Gloucester
🥇 @lorenawiebes (@TeamDSM)
🥈 @alex_manly (@GreenEDGEteam)
🥉 @CorynRivera (@JumboVismaWomen)#Brother4Results #AtYourSide https://t.co/hSgEPRrUtd
— The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 8, 2022
How it happened
After two flat, nailed-on sprint stages Monday and Tuesday, the 95-rider peloton lined up for a slightly tougher parcours on stage 3. Starting in Tewkesbury, the stage took in a hilly route across Gloucestershire before a flat 20km run to the finish in Gloucester.
Owing to the harder day, stage 3 looked like a good opportunity for the breakaway, but just one attack stuck in the opening kilometers. Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) found herself the sole member of the day’s early move, getting away with no one following her.
Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) briefly attempted to bridge to the Dutch rider, but soon sat up to rejoin the peloton. After attacking in the first 10km of the race, Markus steadily built up her advantage and had a one-minute lead by the 40km mark.
Back in the peloton, there were plenty of attacks as teams like Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing Xstra upped the pace and strung out the bunch. As a result, the peloton came within 15 seconds of Markus at one point. Markus still led on the first categorized climb at Worrall Hill, but a high pace set by Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) began to split the peloton, putting race leader Clara Copponi (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) in difficulty.
Markus took maximum points atop the climb, but climber’s jersey wearer Christine Majerus (SD Worx) and Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) attacked from the bunch to take second and third respectively. The duo joined Markus on the descent, and the leaders had an advantage of 50 seconds over the peloton.
Several riders tried to bridge across to the leading group but were reeled back in by the chasing bunch before they could close the gap. The peloton calmed slightly following the attacks but the likes of Canyon-SRAM and Team DSM began to amass at the front to chase down the leaders before the finale.
Wholesome content courtesy of @TeamDSM.#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/MHkMyZbuqX
— The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 8, 2022
As the road started to rise towards the second climb at Speech House, Markus and Majerus distanced Verhulst. The chasing peloton quickly caught Verhulst as Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) led the charge up the climb, bringing the leaders’ advantage to under 20 seconds.
They survived over the top of the climb, but an uncategorized slope soon after saw them caught as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) launched an acceleration from the bunch.
Niewiadoma’s move forced an elite selection over the climb, which included Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) and Alexandra Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco).
Stage 2 winner Wiebes and race leader Copponi were notably missing from the selection. Though a strong, 16-rider group, the leaders had only a small advantage over the second group on the road at the bottom of the descent. With 17km to go, Elise Chabbey won the second intermediate sprint to take points and bonus seconds.
The flat run-in to the finish didn’t stop the attacks from coming, with the BikeExchange-Jayco duo of Manly and Kristen Faulkner making several attempts to get away. With a lack of cohesion in the leading group, the chasers — including Wiebes — were able to make contact with the leading group inside the last 10km.
The attacks continued after the regrouping, but nothing stuck. Going into the final 5km, BikeExchange-Jayco led the pack, whilst Team DSM’s Megan Jastrab and Pfeiffer Georgi moved into position to support Wiebes.
Despite the best efforts of BikeExchange-Jayco, Pfeiffer Georgi took control of the sprint in the final kilometer and delivered the perfect lead-out for Lorena Wiebes. The Dutch rider launched her sprint in the final 200m and powered away from the field, winning by two bike lengths ahead of Manly and Labecki.
Tomorrow’s stage is another tough day out for the peloton, with 2,108m of elevation to be tackled on the 145km route between Wrexham and Welshpool in North Wales.
Women's Tour Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|2:51:27
|2
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|3
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|7
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|8
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|9
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|10
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|11
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|12
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|13
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|14
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|15
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|16
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|17
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|18
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|19
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|20
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|22
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|23
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|24
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|25
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|27
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|28
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|29
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|30
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|31
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|32
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|33
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|34
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|35
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|36
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|37
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|38
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|39
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|40
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|41
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|42
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|44
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|45
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|46
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|47
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|48
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|49
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:38
|50
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:27
|51
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|2:13
|52
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:19
|53
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:19
|54
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:19
|55
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|3:19
|56
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|3:19
|57
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|3:19
|58
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:19
|59
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:19
|60
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:19
|61
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|3:19
|62
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|3:19
|63
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:19
|64
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|3:19
|65
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:19
|66
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:19
|67
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:19
|68
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:19
|69
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|3:19
|70
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|3:19
|71
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|3:19
|72
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:19
|73
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:19
|74
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|3:19
|75
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:19
|76
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:19
|77
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|7:53
|78
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:10
|79
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|8:10
|80
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:10
|81
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:10
|82
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:10
|83
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|16:38
|84
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|16:38
|85
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|16:38
|86
|TACEY April
|Le Col - Wahoo
|16:38
|87
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|16:38
|88
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|16:38
|89
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|16:38
|90
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|16:38
|91
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:38
|92
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|16:38
|93
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|16:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|8:50:27
|2
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:13
|3
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:13
|4
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:14
|5
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:16
|6
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|7
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:17
|8
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:18
|9
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:18
|10
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:18
|11
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:19
|12
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:20
|13
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:20
|14
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20
|15
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:20
|16
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:20
|17
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:20
|18
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:20
|19
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:20
|20
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:20
|21
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:20
|22
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:20
|23
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:20
|24
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:20
|25
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:20
|26
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:20
|27
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20
|28
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|29
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|30
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|31
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:20
|32
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:20
|33
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:20
|34
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:20
|35
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|36
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|37
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:20
|38
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:20
|39
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:43
|40
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|41
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:52
|42
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:52
|43
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:58
|44
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:03
|45
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:41
|46
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:55
|47
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2:55
|48
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|49
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:25
|50
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:28
|51
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:39
|52
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:39
|53
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:39
|54
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|3:39
|55
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:39
|56
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|3:39
|57
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:39
|58
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:39
|59
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:39
|60
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:39
|61
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|3:39
|62
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|3:39
|63
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|3:39
|64
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|4:02
|65
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:02
|66
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|4:02
|67
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:17
|68
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:36
|69
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:01
|70
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|5:23
|71
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:00
|72
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|6:14
|73
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|6:14
|74
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:36
|75
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|8:20
|76
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|8:24
|77
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|8:28
|78
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|8:30
|79
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:30
|80
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:30
|81
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:30
|82
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|10:48
|83
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|16:58
|84
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|16:58
|85
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|17:21
|86
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|17:30
|87
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|18:04
|88
|TACEY April
|Le Col - Wahoo
|18:23
|89
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|19:16
|90
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|19:19
|91
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19:33
|92
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20:55
|93
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|21:20
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|30
|2
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|3
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16
|4
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|5
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|6
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|12
|7
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|12
|8
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|9
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|11
|10
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|11
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|7
|13
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|6
|14
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|15
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|16
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|3
|17
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3
|18
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1
|20
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|18
|2
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|18
|3
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|4
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|11
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|7
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|7
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|3
|8
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|2
|9
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2
|11
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|12
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|13
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|1
|14
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|26:32:21
|2
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|3
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|6
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|8
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|10
|Team DSM
|0:38
|11
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:27
|12
|Le Col - Wahoo
|3:19
|13
|Human Powered Health
|3:19
|14
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:19
|15
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3:42
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
|17
|CAMS - Basso
|7:01
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.