Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes storms to stage 2 sprint victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) bounced back from a crash on the opening day to take a definitive victory on stage 2 of the Women’s Tour.

Wiebes pulled out a huge gap on the others in the final sprint to the line in Harlow following a pitch perfect leadout from teammate Charlotte Kool.

Movistar’s Barbara Guarischi was in the wheel of Wiebes when the Dutch rider launched her sprint but was no match for her as the void between them opened to three or four bike lengths. She held on for second while Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted for third.

Also read: Get to know the fastest woman on two wheels

“Today was not a really hard stage and there was quite a good speed in the bunch,” Wiebes said at the finish. “We had no problems today, we were good together in the front at the intermediate sprints and over the QOMs. At six kilometres to go there was a crash and only Franzi [Koch] and I were in the small peloton after it but luckily Megan [jastrab] and Charlotte came back.

“We were a bit stuck in the middle of the road before the sprint so I found my own way out a bit and in the last straight the girls found me again and we did a really nice lead out; they set me up perfectly. We can be super proud of ourselves and we’re looking forward to the next stages now.”

Race leader and stage 1 winner Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished in sixth but held onto her slim lead in the overall classification.

A crash inside the final seven kilometers split up the peloton and saw several riders land in the grass on the side of the road, including pre-race favorite Veronia Ewers.

While many regained contact with the peloton, Ewers was in a group that finished 32 seconds behind Wiebes. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) also lost time following the incident, finishing 23 seconds back.

How it happened

Following a challenging opening stage with rain-slicked roads causing crashes in the final kilometer, the Women’s Tour peloton was greeted by warm sunshine for the second stage. Beginning and finishing in Harlow, the 92.1km stage was to be the shortest of the whole race.

Though there were two third category climbs inside the final 25 kilometers of the stage, they would not be challenging enough to shell the big sprinters before the finish line.

With such a short stage, the peloton was very reluctant to let a group of any size go away and race would stay together for quite some time. It wasn’t until both of the intermediate sprints were dealt with, both of which offered bonus seconds, that a break would be allowed up the road.

Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini (SD Worx) and Copponi. Meanwhile, Copponi took the second ahead of Van der Duin and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team Emirates).

The result of it was that Van der Duin jumped into second overall, ahead of Bertizzolo, and took one second out of Copponi in the overall standings. The battle for bonus seconds looks set to rage on throughout the race and could be key in deciding the final winner.

Once that was sorted, a solo break got up the road with Sammie Stuart (CAMS-Basso) getting a small lead on the bunch. A firefighter in her day job, Stuart got the call up to CAMS-Basso at the end of May after taking two victories in the Tour Series last month.

Stuart built up a lead of over 1:00 before being brought back by the peloton. Gladys Verhulst (Le Col Wahoo) and American rider Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) were the next to go off the front. The duo held on into the final 10 kilometers, only to be caught on the outskirts of Harlow.

In the end, the sprint finish wasn’t in doubt and Wiebes wasn’t going to miss another opportunity at victory, striking out with just 200 meters to go and leaving everyone else in her wake.

Women's Tour Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:19:05
2GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:00
3BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
4VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo0:00
5LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
6COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
7FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
9CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
10HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
12LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
13JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
14WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:00
15BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
16FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
17GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
18DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
19NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
20OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
21VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:00
22JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
23HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:00
24DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
25MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
26YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
27JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:00
28CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
29BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:00
30BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
31SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso0:00
32KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
33BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
34BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:00
35GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
36GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:00
37MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
38VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:00
39MORROW BethCAMS - Basso0:00
40SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
41TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:00
42BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
43KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
44LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
45HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
46ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
47MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:00
48SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
49ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
50VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:00
51CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:00
52LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
53WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
54MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
55KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health0:00
56FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:00
57WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:00
58KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
59CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
60KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
61FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
62VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo0:00
63TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:17
64STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso0:23
65MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:23
66SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:23
67VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:23
68DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:23
69KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health0:23
70TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo0:23
71BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:32
72LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:32
73EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:32
74BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:57
75PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ1:06
76RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team1:06
77STUART SammieCAMS - Basso1:44
78LEWIS SophieCAMS - Basso1:44
79NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra2:21
80HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo2:21
81IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:21
82ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:35
83LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:35
84RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health2:35
85CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health2:35
86GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team2:35
87GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2:35
88OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:35
89BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:57
90MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:57
91LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:57
92SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:57
93SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso3:57
94KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM4:41
95REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx5:55
96BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra5:55
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5:59:06
2VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:03
3WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:04
4BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:07
5CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:08
6GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:08
7BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:10
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:11
9CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:12
10FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
11BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
12GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:14
13VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo0:14
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
15WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:14
16YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:14
17FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
18JØRGENSEN TirilTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:14
19LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:14
20BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
21NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
22CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
23MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:14
24CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
25SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
26MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:14
27BUIJSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:14
28BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:14
29SHROSBREE DanielleCAMS - Basso0:14
30VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:14
31TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:14
32DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
33KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:14
34MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:14
35HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:14
36WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:14
37OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:14
38BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
39MORROW BethCAMS - Basso0:14
40LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:14
41HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:14
42VANDENBULCKE JesseLe Col - Wahoo0:14
43ROBERTS JessicaTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:14
44LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:14
45GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
46HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
47FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:14
48CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
49SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
50ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:14
51MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
52GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:14
53KUIJPERS EvyHuman Powered Health0:14
54JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:14
55KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
56LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:14
57KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:14
58VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:14
59FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
60CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:14
61WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
62KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:14
63TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:30
64DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:37
65KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health0:37
66SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:37
67VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:37
68STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Basso0:37
69MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:37
70BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:46
71LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:46
72EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:46
73BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1:11
74PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ1:20
75TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo1:39
76LEWIS SophieCAMS - Basso1:58
77STUART SammieCAMS - Basso1:58
78RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team2:32
79HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo2:35
80NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra2:35
81IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:35
82RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health2:49
83LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:49
84GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team2:49
85GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM2:49
86CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health2:49
87ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:49
88OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:49
89BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:11
90LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:11
91SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:11
92MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:28
93SCOTT KatieCAMS - Basso4:36
94KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM4:55
95BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra6:09
96REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx6:09
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope20
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM15
3BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ12
4GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team12
5CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx11
6FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
7BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing9
8VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo7
9BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6
10LABECKI CorynTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
11DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
12GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products4
13CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3
14YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team3
15BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
16VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo1
17HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx12
2VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo11
3CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing9
4WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health3
5JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM2
6OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
7KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
8LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1
Teams
RankNameTime
1FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17:58:00
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:00
3Team SD Worx0:00
4Le Col - Wahoo0:00
5UAE Team ADQ0:00
6Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7Human Powered Health0:00
8Team DSM0:00
9Team Coop - Hitec Products0:00
10EF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
11Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
13Trek - Segafredo0:00
14Liv Racing Xstra0:23
15CAMS - Basso0:23
16Movistar Team0:23
17Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

