Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes storms to stage 2 sprint victory
Clara Copponi keeps hold of race lead for another day.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) bounced back from a crash on the opening day to take a definitive victory on stage 2 of the Women’s Tour.
Wiebes pulled out a huge gap on the others in the final sprint to the line in Harlow following a pitch perfect leadout from teammate Charlotte Kool.
Movistar’s Barbara Guarischi was in the wheel of Wiebes when the Dutch rider launched her sprint but was no match for her as the void between them opened to three or four bike lengths. She held on for second while Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted for third.
Also read: Get to know the fastest woman on two wheels
“Today was not a really hard stage and there was quite a good speed in the bunch,” Wiebes said at the finish. “We had no problems today, we were good together in the front at the intermediate sprints and over the QOMs. At six kilometres to go there was a crash and only Franzi [Koch] and I were in the small peloton after it but luckily Megan [jastrab] and Charlotte came back.
“We were a bit stuck in the middle of the road before the sprint so I found my own way out a bit and in the last straight the girls found me again and we did a really nice lead out; they set me up perfectly. We can be super proud of ourselves and we’re looking forward to the next stages now.”
Race leader and stage 1 winner Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished in sixth but held onto her slim lead in the overall classification.
A crash inside the final seven kilometers split up the peloton and saw several riders land in the grass on the side of the road, including pre-race favorite Veronia Ewers.
While many regained contact with the peloton, Ewers was in a group that finished 32 seconds behind Wiebes. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) also lost time following the incident, finishing 23 seconds back.
Lorena Wiebes (@TeamDSM) wins stage two of the Women’s Tour in Harlow 🏆#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/0YM7DxikST
— The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 7, 2022
How it happened
Following a challenging opening stage with rain-slicked roads causing crashes in the final kilometer, the Women’s Tour peloton was greeted by warm sunshine for the second stage. Beginning and finishing in Harlow, the 92.1km stage was to be the shortest of the whole race.
Though there were two third category climbs inside the final 25 kilometers of the stage, they would not be challenging enough to shell the big sprinters before the finish line.
With such a short stage, the peloton was very reluctant to let a group of any size go away and race would stay together for quite some time. It wasn’t until both of the intermediate sprints were dealt with, both of which offered bonus seconds, that a break would be allowed up the road.
Maike van der Duin (Le Col-Wahoo) took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini (SD Worx) and Copponi. Meanwhile, Copponi took the second ahead of Van der Duin and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team Emirates).
The result of it was that Van der Duin jumped into second overall, ahead of Bertizzolo, and took one second out of Copponi in the overall standings. The battle for bonus seconds looks set to rage on throughout the race and could be key in deciding the final winner.
Once that was sorted, a solo break got up the road with Sammie Stuart (CAMS-Basso) getting a small lead on the bunch. A firefighter in her day job, Stuart got the call up to CAMS-Basso at the end of May after taking two victories in the Tour Series last month.
Stuart built up a lead of over 1:00 before being brought back by the peloton. Gladys Verhulst (Le Col Wahoo) and American rider Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) were the next to go off the front. The duo held on into the final 10 kilometers, only to be caught on the outskirts of Harlow.
In the end, the sprint finish wasn’t in doubt and Wiebes wasn’t going to miss another opportunity at victory, striking out with just 200 meters to go and leaving everyone else in her wake.
Pure speed 🔥 @lorenawiebes
#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/gqM9Tss02T
— The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 7, 2022
Women's Tour Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|2:19:05
|2
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|3
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|4
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|5
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|7
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|8
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|9
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|10
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|12
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|13
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|14
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|15
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|16
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|17
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|18
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|19
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|20
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|21
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|22
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|23
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|24
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|25
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|26
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|27
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|28
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|29
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|30
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|31
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|32
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|34
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|35
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|36
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|37
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|38
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|39
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|0:00
|40
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|41
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|42
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|43
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|44
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|45
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|46
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|47
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|48
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|49
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|50
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|51
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|52
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|53
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|54
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|55
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|56
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|57
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|58
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|59
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|60
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|61
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|62
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|63
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:17
|64
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:23
|65
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|66
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:23
|67
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:23
|68
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:23
|69
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|0:23
|70
|TACEY April
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:23
|71
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:32
|72
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:32
|73
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:32
|74
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:57
|75
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:06
|76
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|77
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|1:44
|78
|LEWIS Sophie
|CAMS - Basso
|1:44
|79
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:21
|80
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|81
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:21
|82
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:35
|83
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:35
|84
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|2:35
|85
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|2:35
|86
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|2:35
|87
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2:35
|88
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:35
|89
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
|90
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
|91
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:57
|92
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
|93
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|3:57
|94
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|4:41
|95
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|5:55
|96
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:55
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:59:06
|2
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:03
|3
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:04
|4
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:07
|5
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:08
|6
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|7
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:10
|8
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:11
|9
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:12
|10
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|11
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|12
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:14
|13
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:14
|14
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|15
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|0:14
|16
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:14
|17
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|18
|JØRGENSEN Tiril
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:14
|19
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:14
|20
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|21
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|22
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|23
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:14
|24
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|25
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|26
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:14
|27
|BUIJSMAN Nina
|Human Powered Health
|0:14
|28
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:14
|29
|SHROSBREE Danielle
|CAMS - Basso
|0:14
|30
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:14
|31
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:14
|32
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|33
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|34
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:14
|35
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:14
|36
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:14
|37
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:14
|38
|BROWN Grace
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|39
|MORROW Beth
|CAMS - Basso
|0:14
|40
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:14
|41
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|42
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:14
|43
|ROBERTS Jessica
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:14
|44
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|45
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|46
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|47
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:14
|48
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|49
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|50
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:14
|51
|MANLY Alexandra
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|52
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|53
|KUIJPERS Evy
|Human Powered Health
|0:14
|54
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:14
|55
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|56
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|57
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:14
|58
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|59
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|60
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|61
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|62
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:14
|63
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:30
|64
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:37
|65
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Human Powered Health
|0:37
|66
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:37
|67
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:37
|68
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Basso
|0:37
|69
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|70
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:46
|71
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:46
|72
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:46
|73
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11
|74
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:20
|75
|TACEY April
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1:39
|76
|LEWIS Sophie
|CAMS - Basso
|1:58
|77
|STUART Sammie
|CAMS - Basso
|1:58
|78
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|2:32
|79
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:35
|80
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:35
|81
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:35
|82
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|2:49
|83
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:49
|84
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|2:49
|85
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|2:49
|86
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|2:49
|87
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:49
|88
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:49
|89
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:11
|90
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4:11
|91
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:11
|92
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:28
|93
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Basso
|4:36
|94
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|4:55
|95
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6:09
|96
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|6:09
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|15
|3
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|12
|4
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|12
|5
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|11
|6
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|7
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9
|8
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|7
|9
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|10
|LABECKI Coryn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|12
|GÅSKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4
|13
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|YSLAND Anne Dorthe
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2
|16
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|1
|17
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|12
|2
|VERHULST Gladys
|Le Col - Wahoo
|11
|3
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9
|4
|WILLIAMS Lily
|Human Powered Health
|3
|5
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|2
|6
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|8
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17:58:00
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|3
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|4
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:00
|5
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|6
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|7
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|8
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|10
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|11
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:23
|15
|CAMS - Basso
|0:23
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.