Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes storms to second consecutive stage win

The Dutchwoman becomes only the second rider in the race's history to win two days in a row as Demi Vollering maintains her race lead.

CLACTON, UK (VN) — Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) stormed to another stage win at the Women’s Tour, becoming the first rider since Marianne Vos in 2014 to win consecutive stages of the race.

Wiebes looked strong once again as she overhauled the world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service), who had gone early, in the final meters on the slightly uphill finish in Clacton. Meanwhile, Marjolein van ‘T Geloof (Drops-Le Col) outkicked Chloe Hosking to take third.

Also read: Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory in Southend-on-Sea

“It was again a good day. We had it all under control with the team. We had Lianne [Lippert] up front for the chase. We didn’t have any more moments of stress,” Wiebes explained at the finish. “For the lead out, we came a little too early, but in the end, I still found my way to the front and almost directly started my sprint. I had some speed from behind, so that was good.

“It’s always nice to win, it gives a good feeling. Tomorrow is another day, and we will go for it again. You never know, it’s a long stage, it’s a bit harder and we will have to see how the weather will be, if there is wind or not. I hope to make it a good one.”

Wiebes still has a chance to equal Vos’ run of three consecutive stage wins from 2014 if she can find the magic formula on the final stage into Felixtowe on Saturday.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) remains comfortably in the overall race lead with a 1:09 lead over Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and looks set to take the GC win Saturday.

Lone ranger

As it has been throughout the 2021 Women’s Tour, the 95.4km stage 5 from Colchester to Clacton was peppered by multiple attacks. It was one from two-time former British national time trial champion Hayley Simmonds that lit up the day.

Simmonds was able to build up a lead of over four minutes on the peloton but her time trialing skills were not enough to hold the peloton off and prevent another bunch sprint. She was eventually reeled in with about 16k to the line, leaving it up to the fast women in the bunch to decide the day’s victor.

“We had it under control with SD Worx chasing and Valcar, and with just one rider out front. It might have been different with two or three. It was all good,” Wiebes said.

“With the lead out, we were 2k in the front and I had just two riders left in front of me, so that was a bit too early, but in the end, in the last left bend I found my way to the front, and I think I started my sprint with 150 meters to go.”

The final stage of the Women’s Tour is the longest of the race at 160k and will bring the riders from Haverhill and back to the coast at Felixtowe. There will be plenty of teams interested in bringing it home for another sprint but it is not going to be easy to control.

The Women's Tour Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:19:53
2BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
3VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
4HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women0:00
5COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
6BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:00
7BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
8GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:00
9PIETERS AmySD Worx0:00
10VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
11BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
12ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange0:00
13NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
14CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange0:00
15TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
16KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
17LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
18BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
19BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:00
20KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
21DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
22FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
23LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
24SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
25BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
26SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
27MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
28HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
29MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx0:00
30VOLLERING DemiSD Worx0:00
31VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:00
32CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
33GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
34GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi0:00
35LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
36FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
37VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx0:00
38CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx0:00
39PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:00
40ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:00
41WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
42OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:00
43SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:00
44SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange0:00
45TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
46GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:00
47FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi0:00
48CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
49CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
50SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi0:00
51ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange0:00
52STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
53SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi0:00
54EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
55MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea0:00
56BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
57LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea0:00
58CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
59EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi0:00
60ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange0:11
61WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11
62GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11
63MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11
64STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi0:11
65GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:21
66GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:25
67PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:32
68LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:32
69BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing0:45
70VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:47
71DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women0:58
72RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team0:58
73CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women2:09
74WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women2:09
75HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea2:14
76MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea4:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx 12:00:37
2LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:09
3COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:16
4PIETERS AmySD Worx1:19
5BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:33
6KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:46
7LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:47
8BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:51
9VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx1:52
10GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:53
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:54
12GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:05
13SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2:08
14MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx2:17
15ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange2:26
16HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing2:29
17SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB2:31
18STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB2:48
19SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi2:49
20BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
21BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
22BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing2:55
23CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx2:58
24BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service2:58
25BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3:00
26OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team3:01
27SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange3:08
28BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:09
29CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3:27
30BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing3:28
31PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing3:30
32GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi3:33
33EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:36
34HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women3:36
35DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:40
36LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg3:45
37WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:50
38NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:58
39KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB4:01
40MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:10
41ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team4:20
42LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM4:39
43VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg4:52
44GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:57
45ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange5:05
46SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service5:11
47WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana5:56
48FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB6:01
49DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women6:31
50TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:01
51STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi7:23
52GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team7:28
53CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:37
54PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service7:48
55WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM8:04
56GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8:13
57LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea8:23
58HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea8:42
59VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service8:51
60CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women9:04
61CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange9:26
62RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team9:40
63VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.10:35
64MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products10:56
65WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women12:36
66CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.13:05
67GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope16:39
68FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products17:52
69TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.19:27
70EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi19:53
71VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg20:53
72SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi26:39
73FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi31:58
74MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea33:57
75MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea36:36
76ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange38:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM30
2HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women28
3COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope27
4GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team26
5BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana21
6PIETERS AmySD Worx20
7VOLLERING DemiSD Worx16
8VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.15
9BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing14
10LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.12
11BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service12
12CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service12
13KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM10
14BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing10
15LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM8
16CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women7
17GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM6
18BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing6
19CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx6
20VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx5
21CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing5
22ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange4
23SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB4
24BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana4
25BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team3
26EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3
27NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3
28SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2
29VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing20
2VOLLERING DemiSD Worx9
3SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange8
4ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange6
5SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi6
6LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM6
7HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing3
8CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
9TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.3
10BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service3
11LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.2
12GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2
13ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange2
14MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
15PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2
16COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1
17PIETERS AmySD Worx1
18KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1
19PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing1
20WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana1
21DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women1
Teams
RankNameTime
1SD Worx 36:05:10
2Team DSM1:31
3Canyon SRAM Racing2:29
4Movistar Team3:24
5Team TIBCO - SVB3:36
6Alé BTC Ljubljana5:13
7FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:40
8Team BikeExchange6:15
9Valcar - Travel & Service7:06
10Parkhotel Valkenburg8:18
11Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:19
12CAMS - Tifosi10:21
13Trek-Segafredo Women15:04
14Team Coop - Hitec Products17:16
15AWOL O'Shea45:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

