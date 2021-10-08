Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes storms to second consecutive stage win

CLACTON, UK (VN) — Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) stormed to another stage win at the Women’s Tour, becoming the first rider since Marianne Vos in 2014 to win consecutive stages of the race.

Wiebes looked strong once again as she overhauled the world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service), who had gone early, in the final meters on the slightly uphill finish in Clacton. Meanwhile, Marjolein van ‘T Geloof (Drops-Le Col) outkicked Chloe Hosking to take third.

“It was again a good day. We had it all under control with the team. We had Lianne [Lippert] up front for the chase. We didn’t have any more moments of stress,” Wiebes explained at the finish. “For the lead out, we came a little too early, but in the end, I still found my way to the front and almost directly started my sprint. I had some speed from behind, so that was good.

“It’s always nice to win, it gives a good feeling. Tomorrow is another day, and we will go for it again. You never know, it’s a long stage, it’s a bit harder and we will have to see how the weather will be, if there is wind or not. I hope to make it a good one.”

Wiebes still has a chance to equal Vos’ run of three consecutive stage wins from 2014 if she can find the magic formula on the final stage into Felixtowe on Saturday.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) remains comfortably in the overall race lead with a 1:09 lead over Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and looks set to take the GC win Saturday.

Lone ranger

As it has been throughout the 2021 Women’s Tour, the 95.4km stage 5 from Colchester to Clacton was peppered by multiple attacks. It was one from two-time former British national time trial champion Hayley Simmonds that lit up the day.

Simmonds was able to build up a lead of over four minutes on the peloton but her time trialing skills were not enough to hold the peloton off and prevent another bunch sprint. She was eventually reeled in with about 16k to the line, leaving it up to the fast women in the bunch to decide the day’s victor.

“We had it under control with SD Worx chasing and Valcar, and with just one rider out front. It might have been different with two or three. It was all good,” Wiebes said.

“With the lead out, we were 2k in the front and I had just two riders left in front of me, so that was a bit too early, but in the end, in the last left bend I found my way to the front, and I think I started my sprint with 150 meters to go.”

The final stage of the Women’s Tour is the longest of the race at 160k and will bring the riders from Haverhill and back to the coast at Felixtowe. There will be plenty of teams interested in bringing it home for another sprint but it is not going to be easy to control.