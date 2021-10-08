Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes storms to second consecutive stage win
The Dutchwoman becomes only the second rider in the race's history to win two days in a row as Demi Vollering maintains her race lead.
CLACTON, UK (VN) — Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) stormed to another stage win at the Women’s Tour, becoming the first rider since Marianne Vos in 2014 to win consecutive stages of the race.
Wiebes looked strong once again as she overhauled the world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service), who had gone early, in the final meters on the slightly uphill finish in Clacton. Meanwhile, Marjolein van ‘T Geloof (Drops-Le Col) outkicked Chloe Hosking to take third.
“It was again a good day. We had it all under control with the team. We had Lianne [Lippert] up front for the chase. We didn’t have any more moments of stress,” Wiebes explained at the finish. “For the lead out, we came a little too early, but in the end, I still found my way to the front and almost directly started my sprint. I had some speed from behind, so that was good.
“It’s always nice to win, it gives a good feeling. Tomorrow is another day, and we will go for it again. You never know, it’s a long stage, it’s a bit harder and we will have to see how the weather will be, if there is wind or not. I hope to make it a good one.”
Wiebes still has a chance to equal Vos’ run of three consecutive stage wins from 2014 if she can find the magic formula on the final stage into Felixtowe on Saturday.
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) remains comfortably in the overall race lead with a 1:09 lead over Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and looks set to take the GC win Saturday.
Lone ranger
As it has been throughout the 2021 Women’s Tour, the 95.4km stage 5 from Colchester to Clacton was peppered by multiple attacks. It was one from two-time former British national time trial champion Hayley Simmonds that lit up the day.
Simmonds was able to build up a lead of over four minutes on the peloton but her time trialing skills were not enough to hold the peloton off and prevent another bunch sprint. She was eventually reeled in with about 16k to the line, leaving it up to the fast women in the bunch to decide the day’s victor.
“We had it under control with SD Worx chasing and Valcar, and with just one rider out front. It might have been different with two or three. It was all good,” Wiebes said.
“With the lead out, we were 2k in the front and I had just two riders left in front of me, so that was a bit too early, but in the end, in the last left bend I found my way to the front, and I think I started my sprint with 150 meters to go.”
The final stage of the Women’s Tour is the longest of the race at 160k and will bring the riders from Haverhill and back to the coast at Felixtowe. There will be plenty of teams interested in bringing it home for another sprint but it is not going to be easy to control.
The Women's Tour Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|2:19:53
|2
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|3
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|4
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|5
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|6
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|7
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|8
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|9
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|0:00
|10
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|11
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|12
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|13
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|14
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|15
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|16
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|18
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|19
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|21
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|22
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|23
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|24
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|25
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|26
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|27
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|28
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|29
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:00
|30
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|0:00
|31
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|32
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|33
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|34
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|35
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|36
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|37
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|0:00
|38
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|0:00
|39
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|40
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|42
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:00
|44
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|45
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|46
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|47
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|48
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|49
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|50
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|51
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|52
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|53
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|54
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|55
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:00
|56
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|57
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:00
|58
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|59
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|60
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:11
|61
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11
|62
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11
|63
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11
|64
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:11
|65
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:21
|66
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:25
|67
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:32
|68
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:32
|69
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:45
|70
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:47
|71
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:58
|72
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|0:58
|73
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:09
|74
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:09
|75
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|2:14
|76
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|4:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|12:00:37
|2
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:09
|3
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:16
|4
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|1:19
|5
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:33
|6
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:46
|7
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:47
|8
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:51
|9
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|1:52
|10
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:53
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:54
|12
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|13
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2:08
|14
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|2:17
|15
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|2:26
|16
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|17
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:31
|18
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:48
|19
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:49
|20
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|21
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|22
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:55
|23
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|2:58
|24
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:58
|25
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:00
|26
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|3:01
|27
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3:08
|28
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:09
|29
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:27
|30
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|3:28
|31
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|3:30
|32
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|3:33
|33
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|34
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:36
|35
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:40
|36
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:45
|37
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:50
|38
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:58
|39
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:01
|40
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:10
|41
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|4:20
|42
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|4:39
|43
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:52
|44
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:57
|45
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|5:05
|46
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:11
|47
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:56
|48
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|6:01
|49
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6:31
|50
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:01
|51
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|7:23
|52
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|7:28
|53
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:37
|54
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:48
|55
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|8:04
|56
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:13
|57
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|8:23
|58
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|8:42
|59
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:51
|60
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|9:04
|61
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:26
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|63
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|10:35
|64
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|10:56
|65
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|12:36
|66
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|13:05
|67
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:39
|68
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:52
|69
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|19:27
|70
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|19:53
|71
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20:53
|72
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|26:39
|73
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|31:58
|74
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|33:57
|75
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|36:36
|76
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|38:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|30
|2
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|28
|3
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|4
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|26
|5
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|21
|6
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|20
|7
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|16
|8
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|15
|9
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|14
|10
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|12
|11
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|12
|12
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|12
|13
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|10
|14
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|15
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|8
|16
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|17
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|6
|18
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|19
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|6
|20
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|5
|21
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|22
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|23
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4
|24
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4
|25
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3
|26
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3
|27
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3
|28
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2
|29
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|9
|3
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|4
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|5
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|6
|6
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|6
|7
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|8
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|9
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3
|10
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|11
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2
|12
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2
|13
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|14
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|15
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|16
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|17
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|1
|18
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1
|19
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|1
|20
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1
|21
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|SD Worx
|36:05:10
|2
|Team DSM
|1:31
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|4
|Movistar Team
|3:24
|5
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|6
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:13
|7
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:40
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|6:15
|9
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:06
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:18
|11
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:19
|12
|CAMS - Tifosi
|10:21
|13
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|15:04
|14
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:16
|15
|AWOL O'Shea
|45:36
