Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory in Southend-on-Sea

Lorena Wiebes took victory ahead of Chiara Consonni and Chloe Hosking as Demi Vollering maintains her race lead.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, UK (VN) — Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) kept up the run of Dutch victories at the Women’s Tour with a bunch sprint win on stage 4 into Southend-on-Sea in front of big crowds on the seafront.

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) finished second with Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) third.

“It was a really good day. The last meters were a lot of chaos, I lost my train and I had to find my way in the peloton. I opened up my sprint and it was all good,” Wiebes said.

“It was a really fast start and during the stage also. We also went as a team for the intermediate sprints to keep Juliette [Labous] on the podium and that also went really good. It has been a really good day for the team. We will really go for the next stages, and we will see how it goes.”

The early part of the 117.8k stage from Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea was marked by a solo attack from Janneke Ensing (Team BikeExchange). After mopping up the points at the first sprint, Ensing was reeled back in and Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar) launched a move but she too was brought back with 37k to go.

Team DSM was one of several teams working to ensure the second bunch sprint of the week after the opening day of action. There were plenty of riders that were not content to let the race roll into town as one and the final 12 kilometers brought several attacks.

It wasn’t to be for the attackers as they reeled in and a bunch gallop along the seafront became inevitable. After initially losing her lead out, Wiebes reunited with them in time to be dispatched to the head of the bunch in the final few hundred meters.

Wiebes took the sprint from the front, using her pace to outkick Consonni and Hosking.

Fighting back

Wiebes has enjoyed a strong season in 2021, with two stage victories at the Giro d’Italia Donne and a win at Scheldeprijs earlier in the year. However, the latter part of her season has been affected by a heavy crash at the Simac Ladies Tour.

“I have also had some setbacks this year with crashes. I’m happy that I’ve fought all the way back and I’m happy that the shape is good now and I hope to end the season in a good way,” Wiebes said.

“I really can make some steps forward and I’m ready for that. I’m working towards the next Olympic Games. I learned a lot from this team, we really worked on the lead out and I know more my strength now. My strength is my sprint and now I know how to time it and also work with the lead out.”

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) finished safely within the bunch to maintain her substantial lead in the overall classification. She currently leads Labous by 1:09 following her dominant win in Wednesday’s time trial.

“It was actually not too hard today. A lot of riders wanted to go out [on the attack],” Vollering said. “In the beginning, it was really hard and then there were two out, but in the end, lots of other teams wanted to sprint here, so we weren’t the only ones who wanted to keep the bunch together, so it was a bit easier for us. In the end, we wanted to sprint for Amy, so it was a nice day again.”

Two stages of the Women’s Tour remain with the peloton headed to Colchester for the start of stage 5, which will finish in Clacton.

The Women's Tour Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:54:43
2CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
3HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women0:00
4GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team0:00
5VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
6BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:00
7ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange0:00
8BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
9BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
10PIETERS AmySD Worx0:00
11NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
12COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
13VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
14BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:00
15KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
16GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:00
17KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
18BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
19BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
20CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
21VOLLERING DemiSD Worx0:00
22TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
23FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
24GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi0:00
25LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
26BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
27BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
28GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
29HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
30PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:00
31DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
32GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
33LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
34CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx0:00
35WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
36VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx0:00
37SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:00
38LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
39MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
40MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx0:00
41STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
42SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange0:00
43GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
44EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB0:00
45OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:00
46BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
47LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
48SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi0:00
49FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB0:16
50ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:16
51SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:21
52CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange0:21
53ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange0:26
54GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:26
55CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:26
56SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB0:28
57HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea0:30
58ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange0:35
59VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:38
60DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women0:38
61LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea0:41
62RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team0:43
63STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi0:43
64PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:43
65MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:07
66WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana1:28
67TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:28
68CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:28
69CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women1:28
70FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi1:28
71VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service1:28
72SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi1:39
73MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea1:39
74EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi1:39
75WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women3:20
76MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea3:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx9:40:44
2LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:09
3COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:19
4PIETERS AmySD Worx1:20
5BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:33
6KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:46
7LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:47
8BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:51
9VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx1:52
10GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:53
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:54
12GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:05
13SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2:08
14BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing2:10
15MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx2:17
16ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange2:26
17HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing2:29
18SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB2:31
19STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB2:48
20BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
21BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
22SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi2:55
23CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx2:58
24BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3:00
25OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team3:01
26BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service3:04
27SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange3:08
28BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:09
29CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3:27
30BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing3:28
31PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing3:30
32GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi3:33
33EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:36
34HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women3:36
35WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:39
36DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:40
37LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg3:45
38NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:58
39MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:59
40KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB4:01
41LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM4:07
42ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team4:20
43GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:36
44VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg4:52
45ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange4:54
46SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service5:11
47DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women5:33
48WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana5:56
49FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB6:01
50HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea6:30
51CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women6:55
52TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:01
53STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi7:12
54PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service7:16
55GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team7:28
56CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:37
57GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg7:48
58WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM8:14
59LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea8:23
60RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team8:42
61VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service8:51
62CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange9:26
63WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women10:27
64VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.10:39
65MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products10:56
66CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.13:05
67GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope16:28
68FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products17:52
69TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.19:27
70EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi19:53
71VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg20:06
72SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi26:39
73MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea31:50
74FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi31:58
75MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea33:57
76ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange38:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team23
2COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope21
3HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women21
4PIETERS AmySD Worx18
5BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana17
6VOLLERING DemiSD Worx16
7WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM15
8LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.12
9CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service12
10KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM10
11BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing10
12BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing9
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM8
14CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women7
15GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM6
16BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing6
17CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx6
18VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.6
19VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx5
20CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing5
21ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange4
22SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB4
23BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana4
24BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team3
25EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3
26NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3
27SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing16
2VOLLERING DemiSD Worx9
3SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange7
4ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange6
5LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM6
6HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing3
7CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
8BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service3
9LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.2
10GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2
11MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
12PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2
13COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1
14KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1
15PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing1
16DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women1
Teams
RankNameTime
1SD Worx 29:05:31
2Team DSM1:31
3Canyon SRAM Racing2:29
4Movistar Team3:24
5Team TIBCO - SVB3:36
6Alé BTC Ljubljana5:13
7FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:29
8Team BikeExchange6:15
9Valcar - Travel & Service7:06
10Parkhotel Valkenburg8:18
11Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:19
12CAMS - Tifosi10:21
13Trek-Segafredo Women11:57
14Team Coop - Hitec Products17:16
15AWOL O'Shea43:22

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic