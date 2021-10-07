Women’s Tour: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory in Southend-on-Sea
Lorena Wiebes took victory ahead of Chiara Consonni and Chloe Hosking as Demi Vollering maintains her race lead.
SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, UK (VN) — Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) kept up the run of Dutch victories at the Women’s Tour with a bunch sprint win on stage 4 into Southend-on-Sea in front of big crowds on the seafront.
Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) finished second with Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) third.
“It was a really good day. The last meters were a lot of chaos, I lost my train and I had to find my way in the peloton. I opened up my sprint and it was all good,” Wiebes said.
“It was a really fast start and during the stage also. We also went as a team for the intermediate sprints to keep Juliette [Labous] on the podium and that also went really good. It has been a really good day for the team. We will really go for the next stages, and we will see how it goes.”
The early part of the 117.8k stage from Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea was marked by a solo attack from Janneke Ensing (Team BikeExchange). After mopping up the points at the first sprint, Ensing was reeled back in and Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar) launched a move but she too was brought back with 37k to go.
Team DSM was one of several teams working to ensure the second bunch sprint of the week after the opening day of action. There were plenty of riders that were not content to let the race roll into town as one and the final 12 kilometers brought several attacks.
It wasn’t to be for the attackers as they reeled in and a bunch gallop along the seafront became inevitable. After initially losing her lead out, Wiebes reunited with them in time to be dispatched to the head of the bunch in the final few hundred meters.
Wiebes took the sprint from the front, using her pace to outkick Consonni and Hosking.
Fighting back
Wiebes has enjoyed a strong season in 2021, with two stage victories at the Giro d’Italia Donne and a win at Scheldeprijs earlier in the year. However, the latter part of her season has been affected by a heavy crash at the Simac Ladies Tour.
“I have also had some setbacks this year with crashes. I’m happy that I’ve fought all the way back and I’m happy that the shape is good now and I hope to end the season in a good way,” Wiebes said.
“I really can make some steps forward and I’m ready for that. I’m working towards the next Olympic Games. I learned a lot from this team, we really worked on the lead out and I know more my strength now. My strength is my sprint and now I know how to time it and also work with the lead out.”
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) finished safely within the bunch to maintain her substantial lead in the overall classification. She currently leads Labous by 1:09 following her dominant win in Wednesday’s time trial.
“It was actually not too hard today. A lot of riders wanted to go out [on the attack],” Vollering said. “In the beginning, it was really hard and then there were two out, but in the end, lots of other teams wanted to sprint here, so we weren’t the only ones who wanted to keep the bunch together, so it was a bit easier for us. In the end, we wanted to sprint for Amy, so it was a nice day again.”
Two stages of the Women’s Tour remain with the peloton headed to Colchester for the start of stage 5, which will finish in Clacton.
The Women's Tour Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|2:54:43
|2
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|3
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|4
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|5
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|6
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|7
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|8
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|9
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|10
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|0:00
|11
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|12
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|13
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|14
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|15
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|16
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|18
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|19
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|20
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|21
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|0:00
|22
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|23
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:00
|24
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|25
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|27
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|28
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|29
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|30
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:00
|31
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|32
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|33
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|34
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|0:00
|35
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|36
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|0:00
|37
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:00
|38
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|40
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:00
|41
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|42
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|43
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|44
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:00
|45
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|46
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|47
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|48
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:00
|49
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:16
|50
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|51
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:21
|52
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:21
|53
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|54
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:26
|55
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:26
|56
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:28
|57
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:30
|58
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|0:35
|59
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:38
|60
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:38
|61
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:41
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|63
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:43
|64
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:43
|65
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:07
|66
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:28
|67
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:28
|68
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:28
|69
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:28
|70
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|1:28
|71
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:28
|72
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|1:39
|73
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|1:39
|74
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|1:39
|75
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:20
|76
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|3:45
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|9:40:44
|2
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:09
|3
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:19
|4
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|1:20
|5
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:33
|6
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:46
|7
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:47
|8
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:51
|9
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|1:52
|10
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:53
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:54
|12
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|13
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2:08
|14
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:10
|15
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|2:17
|16
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|2:26
|17
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|18
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:31
|19
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:48
|20
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|21
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|22
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:55
|23
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|2:58
|24
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:00
|25
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|3:01
|26
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:04
|27
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3:08
|28
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:09
|29
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:27
|30
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|3:28
|31
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|3:30
|32
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|3:33
|33
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|34
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:36
|35
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:39
|36
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:40
|37
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:45
|38
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:58
|39
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:59
|40
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:01
|41
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|4:07
|42
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|4:20
|43
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:36
|44
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:52
|45
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|4:54
|46
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:11
|47
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:33
|48
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:56
|49
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|6:01
|50
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|6:30
|51
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6:55
|52
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:01
|53
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|7:12
|54
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:16
|55
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|7:28
|56
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:37
|57
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:48
|58
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|8:14
|59
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|8:23
|60
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|8:42
|61
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:51
|62
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:26
|63
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|10:27
|64
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|10:39
|65
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|10:56
|66
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|13:05
|67
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:28
|68
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:52
|69
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|19:27
|70
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|19:53
|71
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20:06
|72
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|26:39
|73
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|31:50
|74
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|31:58
|75
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|33:57
|76
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|38:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|23
|2
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|3
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|4
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|18
|5
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|17
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|16
|7
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|15
|8
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|12
|9
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|12
|10
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|10
|11
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|12
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|9
|13
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|8
|14
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|15
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|6
|16
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|17
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|6
|18
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|6
|19
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|5
|20
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|21
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|22
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4
|23
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4
|24
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3
|25
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3
|26
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3
|27
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|9
|3
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|4
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|5
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|6
|6
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|7
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|8
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|9
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2
|10
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2
|11
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|12
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|13
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|14
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1
|15
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|1
|16
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|SD Worx
|29:05:31
|2
|Team DSM
|1:31
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|4
|Movistar Team
|3:24
|5
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|6
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:13
|7
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:29
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|6:15
|9
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:06
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:18
|11
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:19
|12
|CAMS - Tifosi
|10:21
|13
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|11:57
|14
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:16
|15
|AWOL O'Shea
|43:22
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.