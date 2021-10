Women’s Tour: Elisa Balsamo opens rainbow jersey account as Demi Vollering secures GC

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Newly crowned world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) opened her world champion’s account with sprint victory at the Women’s Tour on Saturday.

The Italian punched away from double stage-winner Lorena Wiebes (DSM) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) in the seaside sprint in Felixstowe to score her first win in the rainbow jersey just seven races after securing her title in Flanders.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) secured the GC after kicking into the lead of the race with her rocketship TT on stage 3 on Wednesday. The Dutchwoman has enjoyed the season of her short career to date. This week’s GC victory comes after wins at La Course, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège earlier in the year.

Juliette Labous (DSM) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) took the bottom steps of the podium, more than one minute back on Vollering.

We’ve got a new name to add to our roll of honour… Congratulations @demivollering, the 2021 @AJBell Women’s Tour champion 👏🏻 #WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/2Y2jo4vn2F — AJ Bell Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) October 9, 2021

A break of five came together midway through the 155km stage, but the flat ride toward the coastal town of Felixtowe meant a sprint was inevitable. The quintet was caught inside the final 10km before short-lived solo attacks began to fly out of the reformed peloton before being brought back to set up the final sprint.

This report will be updated