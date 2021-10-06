Women’s Tour: Demi Vollering obliterates TT, takes overall lead
Demi Vollering beat her nearest rival by over a minute in the Atherstone TT as she stormed into the race lead with three stages to go.
ATHERSTONE, UK (VN) — Demi Vollering (SD Worx) obliterated the competition on stage 3 of the Women’s Tour, winning the Atherstone time trial by over one minute.
New hour record holder Joss Lowden had to settle for second place at 1:04 behind Vollering with Leah Kirchmann just a second further back in third.
After starting the day just nine seconds down on the overall standings, Vollering has leaped into the race lead with a 1:09 advantage over Team DSM rider, and fellow stage 2 escapee, Juliette Labous. Meanwhile, Clara Capponi (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) slipped out of the leader’s jersey but still hangs onto third place.
“It was painful, of course, but it was also fun. I’m really enjoying the time trial, I’m improving a lot and today was, again, a really good one. It was really nice to feel that I’m still making a lot of steps,” Vollering said after the stage.
“This year I did a lot of things. I think I can do more, of course. Every year, I’m doing a little bit more and more and this year I’ve also done a lot of time trials in races, which makes a big difference because with a time trial you practice best in a race because you go all out.”
Blistering pace
The stage lead changed several times during the day as more riders crossed the finish line. Lowden, who broke the hour record last week, then set a strong benchmark time of 24.22 over the twisting 16.6k course.
It would be a long wait for the British rider with over 30 riders still to filter through as she took her place on the hotseat. There was a tense wait as Kirchmann missed Lowden’s time by a single second after beating her at the first intermediate, but she must have known what was coming as Vollering roared back into town.
The Dutch rider had gone 46 seconds quicker than Lowden at the first check and added an extra 18 seconds in the latter part of her ride.
While Vollering’s lead looks fairly comfortable with three stages remaining, the race will move to the east coast of England for its final stretch and the SD Worx team will have to be wary of the conditions with crosswinds a very big possibility.
“We need to keep it together and we like hard races also. We have a really good team here to control the bunch a bit,” Vollering said. “We can maybe make moves again to split it up again with three more hard days. We tried to split the race in the first two days, but it wasn’t working but who knows for the next few days.
“Of course, it’s really important to have a happy head and to enjoy the races that you go to but I’m always looking to get the best out of every race. At every race, I’m really motivated to get the best out of myself.”
The Women's Tour Stage 3 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|23:18
|2
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:04
|3
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:05
|4
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:08
|5
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:08
|6
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|1:09
|7
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:20
|8
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:21
|9
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|1:25
|10
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:27
|11
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:28
|12
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|1:31
|13
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|14
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|1:34
|15
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:46
|16
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|1:49
|17
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:52
|18
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:53
|19
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:05
|20
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:08
|21
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|22
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:09
|23
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:12
|24
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|2:15
|25
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:17
|26
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:17
|27
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|28
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:21
|29
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:22
|30
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2:23
|31
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|2:25
|32
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:26
|33
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:29
|34
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|2:33
|35
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2:41
|36
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:43
|37
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:44
|38
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|2:47
|39
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:48
|40
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|2:49
|41
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:50
|42
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:50
|43
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:52
|44
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:56
|45
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:57
|46
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:02
|47
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:03
|48
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|3:07
|49
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:09
|50
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:15
|51
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:16
|52
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:16
|53
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|3:21
|54
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:23
|55
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|3:24
|56
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|3:28
|57
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|3:32
|58
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:33
|59
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:37
|60
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:38
|61
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:43
|62
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:45
|63
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:46
|64
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:53
|65
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|3:56
|66
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|3:58
|67
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|3:59
|68
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|4:01
|69
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:07
|70
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|4:18
|71
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|4:34
|72
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:39
|73
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|5:07
|74
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|5:07
|75
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|5:09
|76
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|5:25
|77
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|5:26
|78
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|5:49
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|6:46:01
|2
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:09
|3
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:19
|4
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|1:22
|5
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:33
|6
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|1:47
|7
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:48
|8
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:51
|9
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|1:52
|10
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:53
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:54
|12
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:03
|13
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|14
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2:08
|15
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:10
|16
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|2:17
|17
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|2:26
|18
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|19
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:48
|20
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|21
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:53
|22
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|2:55
|23
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|2:58
|24
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:00
|25
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|3:01
|26
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:04
|27
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3:08
|28
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:09
|29
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|3:28
|30
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|3:30
|31
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|3:33
|32
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:33
|33
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|34
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:39
|35
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:40
|36
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:40
|37
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:45
|38
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:58
|39
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:59
|40
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:02
|41
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|4:04
|42
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|4:07
|43
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|4:27
|44
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4:28
|45
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|4:31
|46
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:36
|47
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:50
|48
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:52
|49
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:55
|50
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:27
|51
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:45
|52
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:45
|53
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|6:00
|54
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|6:09
|55
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|6:29
|56
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6:33
|57
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:01
|58
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|7:07
|59
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7:22
|60
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:23
|61
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|7:28
|62
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|7:42
|63
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|7:59
|64
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|8:28
|65
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:05
|66
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9:49
|67
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|10:39
|68
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|12:39
|69
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:28
|70
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|17:52
|71
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|17:59
|72
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|18:14
|73
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19:28
|74
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|25:00
|75
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|30:11
|76
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|30:12
|77
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|30:30
|78
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|38:04
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|2
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|17
|3
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|16
|4
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|16
|5
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|15
|6
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|12
|7
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|8
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|10
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|8
|10
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|11
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|12
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|6
|13
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|14
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|6
|15
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|5
|16
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|17
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4
|18
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4
|19
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|4
|20
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3
|21
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3
|22
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3
|23
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|2
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|9
|3
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|4
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|5
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|6
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|7
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2
|8
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|9
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|10
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|11
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|12
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1
|14
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|SD Worx
|20:21:22
|2
|Team DSM
|1:31
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:29
|4
|Movistar Team
|3:24
|5
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:36
|6
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:13
|7
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:29
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|5:54
|9
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6:45
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:18
|11
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|9:19
|12
|CAMS - Tifosi
|9:38
|13
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|9:51
|14
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|16:09
|15
|AWOL O'Shea
|40:32
