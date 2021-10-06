Become a Member

Women's Tour: Demi Vollering obliterates TT, takes overall lead

Demi Vollering beat her nearest rival by over a minute in the Atherstone TT as she stormed into the race lead with three stages to go.

ATHERSTONE, UK (VN) — Demi Vollering (SD Worx) obliterated the competition on stage 3 of the Women’s Tour, winning the Atherstone time trial by over one minute.

New hour record holder Joss Lowden had to settle for second place at 1:04 behind Vollering with Leah Kirchmann just a second further back in third.

After starting the day just nine seconds down on the overall standings, Vollering has leaped into the race lead with a 1:09 advantage over Team DSM rider, and fellow stage 2 escapee, Juliette Labous. Meanwhile, Clara Capponi (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) slipped out of the leader’s jersey but still hangs onto third place.

“It was painful, of course, but it was also fun. I’m really enjoying the time trial, I’m improving a lot and today was, again, a really good one. It was really nice to feel that I’m still making a lot of steps,” Vollering said after the stage.

“This year I did a lot of things. I think I can do more, of course. Every year, I’m doing a little bit more and more and this year I’ve also done a lot of time trials in races, which makes a big difference because with a time trial you practice best in a race because you go all out.”

Blistering pace

The stage lead changed several times during the day as more riders crossed the finish line. Lowden, who broke the hour record last week, then set a strong benchmark time of 24.22 over the twisting 16.6k course.

It would be a long wait for the British rider with over 30 riders still to filter through as she took her place on the hotseat. There was a tense wait as Kirchmann missed Lowden’s time by a single second after beating her at the first intermediate, but she must have known what was coming as Vollering roared back into town.

The Dutch rider had gone 46 seconds quicker than Lowden at the first check and added an extra 18 seconds in the latter part of her ride.

While Vollering’s lead looks fairly comfortable with three stages remaining, the race will move to the east coast of England for its final stretch and the SD Worx team will have to be wary of the conditions with crosswinds a very big possibility.

“We need to keep it together and we like hard races also. We have a really good team here to control the bunch a bit,” Vollering said. “We can maybe make moves again to split it up again with three more hard days. We tried to split the race in the first two days, but it wasn’t working but who knows for the next few days.

“Of course, it’s really important to have a happy head and to enjoy the races that you go to but I’m always looking to get the best out of every race. At every race, I’m really motivated to get the best out of myself.”

The Women's Tour Stage 3 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx23:18
2LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:04
3KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:05
4BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:08
5LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:08
6VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx1:09
7SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB1:20
8EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB1:21
9SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx1:25
10BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing1:27
11COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:28
12PIETERS AmySD Worx1:31
13BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:32
14MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx1:34
15HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing1:46
16ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange1:49
17GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:52
18CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:53
19STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB2:05
20ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange2:08
21GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:08
22CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women2:09
23SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi2:12
24CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx2:15
25BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana2:17
26BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2:17
27OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:18
28BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service2:21
29BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:22
30CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.2:23
31SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange2:25
32BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:26
33FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB2:29
34CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange2:33
35TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.2:41
36STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi2:43
37PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:44
38PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing2:47
39WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women2:48
40BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing2:49
41GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi2:50
42CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service2:50
43VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg2:52
44WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2:56
45DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2:57
46LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg3:02
47HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women3:03
48JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM3:07
49GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg3:09
50NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:15
51TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.3:16
52MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:16
53ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team3:21
54VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg3:23
55LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM3:24
56GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team3:28
57HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea3:32
58KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:33
59GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:37
60VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service3:38
61MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg3:43
62WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana3:45
63DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women3:46
64GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:53
65LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea3:56
66WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM3:58
67RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team3:59
68CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.4:01
69SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service4:07
70VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.4:18
71ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange4:34
72FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:39
73MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea5:07
74SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi5:07
75MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea5:09
76FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi5:25
77EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi5:26
78MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products5:49
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx6:46:01
2LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:09
3COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:19
4PIETERS AmySD Worx1:22
5BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:33
6LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.1:47
7KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:48
8BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:51
9VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx1:52
10GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:53
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:54
12SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB2:03
13GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team2:05
14SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2:08
15BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing2:10
16MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx2:17
17ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange2:26
18HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing2:29
19STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB2:48
20BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
21BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:53
22SIMMONDS HayleyCAMS - Tifosi2:55
23CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx2:58
24BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3:00
25OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team3:01
26BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service3:04
27SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange3:08
28BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:09
29BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing3:28
30PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing3:30
31GRINCZER NatalieCAMS - Tifosi3:33
32CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3:33
33EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:36
34WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:39
35DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:40
36HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women3:40
37LIMPENS PienParkhotel Valkenburg3:45
38NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:58
39MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:59
40KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB4:02
41ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team4:04
42LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM4:07
43JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM4:27
44WRIGHT SophieAlé BTC Ljubljana4:28
45ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange4:31
46GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:36
47SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service4:50
48VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg4:52
49DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women4:55
50CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women5:27
51FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB5:45
52MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg5:45
53HAYES ConnieAWOL O'Shea6:00
54CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.6:09
55STORRIE BeckyCAMS - Tifosi6:29
56PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service6:33
57TACEY AprilDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.7:01
58WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women7:07
59GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg7:22
60VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service7:23
61GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team7:28
62LETHBRIDGE AliceAWOL O'Shea7:42
63RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team7:59
64WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM8:28
65CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange9:05
66MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products9:49
67VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.10:39
68CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.12:39
69GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope16:28
70FELDMANN PernilleTeam Coop - Hitec Products17:52
71TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.17:59
72EDWARDS EmmaCAMS - Tifosi18:14
73VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg19:28
74SCOTT KatieCAMS - Tifosi25:00
75MARTIN PhoebeAWOL O'Shea30:11
76MORGANS-SLADER FrancescaAWOL O'Shea30:12
77FINNEY JessicaCAMS - Tifosi30:30
78ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange38:04
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope21
2PIETERS AmySD Worx17
3VOLLERING DemiSD Worx16
4GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team16
5BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana15
6LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.12
7HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women12
8KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM10
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM8
10BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing7
11CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women7
12GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM6
13BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing6
14CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx6
15VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx5
16CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing5
17SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB4
18BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana4
19BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing4
20BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team3
21EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3
22NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products3
23SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx2
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing10
2VOLLERING DemiSD Worx9
3ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange6
4HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing3
5CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
6SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange3
7LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.2
8MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2
9MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2
10PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2
11COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1
12KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1
13LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1
14DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women1
Teams
RankNameTime
1SD Worx 20:21:22
2Team DSM1:31
3Canyon SRAM Racing2:29
4Movistar Team3:24
5Team TIBCO - SVB3:36
6Alé BTC Ljubljana5:13
7FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:29
8Team BikeExchange5:54
9Valcar - Travel & Service6:45
10Parkhotel Valkenburg8:18
11Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.9:19
12CAMS - Tifosi9:38
13Trek-Segafredo Women9:51
14Team Coop - Hitec Products16:09
15AWOL O'Shea40:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

