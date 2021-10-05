Women’s Tour: Amy Pieters wins stage 2, Clara Copponi moves into race lead
Amy Pieters sprints to victory after 10 riders break clear on aggressive second stage as French 22-year-old Clara Copponi takes over the race lead.
Amy Pieters (SD Worx) won the second stage of the Women’s Tour from a reduced bunch sprint beating Clara Copponi (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar) into Walsall.
Pieters was part of a 10-rider group that broke clear from the peloton on the final of nine laps of a circuit on the outskirts of Walsall. With many of the big teams covered in the move, including SD Worx, Canyon-SRAM, Movistar, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM, there was little desire to chase it down.
After the break formed, it turned west and back into Walsall for the sprint finish. The group rolled into the town with over 40 seconds of an advantage over the peloton behind when Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) jumped off the front.
Some hard work from Demi Vollering (SD Worx) brought Georgi back in sight with 300m to go but Pieters had to go early if she had any hope of taking the sprint victory.
“It was a hectic final. I think the whole final was pretty hectic, but in the end, there was an attack from a Sunweb girl, and Demi, my teammate, tried to catch her back,” Pieters said. “There was still a small gap after the last corner, but I thought I had to go, or otherwise you still lose. It was an early sprint but, otherwise, it went well.
“The whole day was really aggressive. I think we only had one lap where it was quite calm and from that moment we kept attacking from the team and, in the end, we went away with this group, and luckily, we made it.”
Copponi takes the lead
After finishing in third on the opening stage of the race into Banbury, Copponi jumped to the top of the overall standings with stage 1 winner Marta Bastianelli missing the move. Copponi and Pieters are currently equal on time, but the Frenchwoman has the leader’s jersey due to her better performance on stage 1.
Copponi is pleased with taking the race lead, but she wants significantly more from this race. After to road stages, the riders will take on a 16.6km time trial in Atherstone that is likely going to define the race.
“It was very hard out there, and very cold. I was cold all the race and there were lots of attacks,” Copponi said. “It’s incredible. It’s my second podium in a row at the WorldTour. It means a lot but I hope to take a win during this week so this isn’t enough for me. I’m very happy with today and taking two podiums in a row but I want more.
“[The TT] is not my favorite discipline but I’ll give my best and then we will see what happens. I’m ready to fight,” she said.
The Women's Tour Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|2:38:03
|2
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|3
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|4
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|5
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00
|7
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:00
|8
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|10
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|0:00
|11
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:42
|12
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:42
|13
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:42
|14
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:42
|15
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|16
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:42
|17
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:42
|18
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|0:42
|19
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:42
|20
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:42
|21
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:42
|22
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:42
|23
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:42
|24
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:42
|25
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:42
|26
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:03
|27
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|28
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:03
|29
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03
|30
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03
|31
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03
|32
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03
|33
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:03
|34
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:03
|35
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03
|36
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:03
|37
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03
|38
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:03
|39
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03
|40
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:03
|41
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03
|42
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:03
|43
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03
|44
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03
|45
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03
|46
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:03
|47
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|0:03
|48
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|49
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03
|50
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:03
|51
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:03
|52
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:03
|53
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03
|54
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:03
|55
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:03
|56
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:03
|57
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|0:03
|58
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|0:03
|59
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03
|60
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:03
|61
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:03
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|63
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:03
|64
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:58
|65
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:01
|66
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|1:01
|67
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:01
|68
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:19
|69
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:15
|70
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:15
|71
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|3:15
|72
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|7:18
|73
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|7:50
|74
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|12:59
|75
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|12:59
|76
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:02
|77
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|13:02
|78
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|21:21
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6:22:34
|2
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|0:00
|3
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|4
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|0:09
|5
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:10
|6
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:10
|7
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|8
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:10
|9
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:38
|10
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:40
|11
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:45
|12
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:46
|13
|ROY Sarah
|Team BikeExchange
|0:46
|14
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|0:48
|15
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:52
|16
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|0:52
|17
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:52
|18
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:52
|19
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:52
|20
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|0:52
|21
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:52
|22
|MAJERUS Christine
|SD Worx
|0:52
|23
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:52
|24
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:52
|25
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:52
|26
|WRIGHT Sophie
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:52
|27
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:52
|28
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|0:52
|29
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|30
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:52
|31
|GRINCZER Natalie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:52
|32
|LIMPENS Pien
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:52
|33
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:52
|34
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:52
|35
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:52
|36
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:52
|37
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|0:52
|38
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:52
|39
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:52
|40
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|41
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:52
|42
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|0:52
|43
|SIMMONDS Hayley
|CAMS - Tifosi
|0:52
|44
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:52
|45
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:18
|46
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:29
|47
|VAN DER HULST Amber
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:09
|48
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:11
|49
|EWERS Veronica
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:24
|50
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:32
|51
|HAYES Connie
|AWOL O'Shea
|2:37
|52
|FRAIN Nicole
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:25
|53
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:27
|54
|TACEY April
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:54
|55
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:54
|56
|CHRISTIAN Anna
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|3:55
|57
|LETHBRIDGE Alice
|AWOL O'Shea
|3:55
|58
|STORRIE Becky
|CAMS - Tifosi
|3:55
|59
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:58
|60
|MOHR Mari Hole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:09
|61
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|4:09
|62
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|4:09
|63
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:22
|64
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:28
|65
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|4:39
|66
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|6:30
|67
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange
|6:41
|68
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|8:47
|69
|EDWARDS Emma
|CAMS - Tifosi
|12:57
|70
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13:00
|71
|FELDMANN Pernille
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|13:22
|72
|TOWERS Alice
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|15:27
|73
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16:14
|74
|SCOTT Katie
|CAMS - Tifosi
|20:02
|75
|MARTIN Phoebe
|AWOL O'Shea
|25:11
|76
|FINNEY Jessica
|CAMS - Tifosi
|25:14
|77
|MORGANS-SLADER Francesca
|AWOL O'Shea
|25:14
|78
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange
|33:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|2
|PIETERS Amy
|SD Worx
|17
|3
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|16
|4
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|15
|5
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|6
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|7
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|6
|8
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|6
|9
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|10
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|11
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4
|12
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|4
|13
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|3
|14
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3
|15
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|2
|16
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|1
|17
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|2
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|9
|3
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|4
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|5
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|6
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|7
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|2
|8
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|9
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|10
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|11
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|12
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1
|14
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|SD Worx
|19:08:54
|2
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|4
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:42
|5
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:42
|6
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:42
|7
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:24
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:24
|9
|Team BikeExchange
|2:06
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:41
|11
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:25
|12
|CAMS - Tifosi
|4:27
|13
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|5:00
|14
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|5:45
|15
|AWOL O'Shea
|30:31
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.