Women’s Tour: Amy Pieters wins stage 2, Clara Copponi moves into race lead

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) won the second stage of the Women’s Tour from a reduced bunch sprint beating Clara Copponi (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar) into Walsall.

Pieters was part of a 10-rider group that broke clear from the peloton on the final of nine laps of a circuit on the outskirts of Walsall. With many of the big teams covered in the move, including SD Worx, Canyon-SRAM, Movistar, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM, there was little desire to chase it down.

After the break formed, it turned west and back into Walsall for the sprint finish. The group rolled into the town with over 40 seconds of an advantage over the peloton behind when Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) jumped off the front.

Some hard work from Demi Vollering (SD Worx) brought Georgi back in sight with 300m to go but Pieters had to go early if she had any hope of taking the sprint victory.

“It was a hectic final. I think the whole final was pretty hectic, but in the end, there was an attack from a Sunweb girl, and Demi, my teammate, tried to catch her back,” Pieters said. “There was still a small gap after the last corner, but I thought I had to go, or otherwise you still lose. It was an early sprint but, otherwise, it went well.

“The whole day was really aggressive. I think we only had one lap where it was quite calm and from that moment we kept attacking from the team and, in the end, we went away with this group, and luckily, we made it.”

Copponi takes the lead

After finishing in third on the opening stage of the race into Banbury, Copponi jumped to the top of the overall standings with stage 1 winner Marta Bastianelli missing the move. Copponi and Pieters are currently equal on time, but the Frenchwoman has the leader’s jersey due to her better performance on stage 1.

Copponi is pleased with taking the race lead, but she wants significantly more from this race. After to road stages, the riders will take on a 16.6km time trial in Atherstone that is likely going to define the race.

“It was very hard out there, and very cold. I was cold all the race and there were lots of attacks,” Copponi said. “It’s incredible. It’s my second podium in a row at the WorldTour. It means a lot but I hope to take a win during this week so this isn’t enough for me. I’m very happy with today and taking two podiums in a row but I want more.

“[The TT] is not my favorite discipline but I’ll give my best and then we will see what happens. I’m ready to fight,” she said.