Women’s peloton to tackle 17 pavé sectors at Paris-Roubaix

The world’s best female cyclists now know the details of the upcoming Paris-Roubaix for women, and the race route includes plenty of punch.

On Thursday ASO released course details and team invites for the inaugural women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix, which will be held October 25, the same day as the men’s race.

The women’s race begins in Denain and features a 116-kilometer route to the Roubaix velodrome that encompasses 17 sectors of cobblestones, for a grand total of 29.5km of racing over Northern France’s terrifying pavé. Present in the course are the famed sectors of Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l’Arbre, but noticeably absent is the Troueé d’Arenberg.

The women will hit the first sector of cobbles after just 20km of racing.

When the addition of the race to the Women’s WorldTour calendar was announced in the spring, the peloton celebrated it as an important milestone for women’s cycling.

“It’s a step forward for women’s cycling to have another monument added to the women’s calendar,” said Trek-Segafredo team director Ina Teutenberg. “It’s a historical race which is always epic; it has cobblestones and it gets a lot of media attention, and I think a lot of our riders will be super stoked to ride over these cobblestones.”

Per accordance with UCI guidelines, the eight UCI WorldTeams – Alé-BTC-Ljubljana, Canyon-Sram, CCC-Liv, FDJ Nouvelle-Acquitaine Futuroscope, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo – received an automatic invite to the race. Organizers have extended invitations to fifteen additional teams, among them American squads Rally Cycling and Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Dutch team Boels-Dolmans, and Swiss squad Équipe Paule Ka.