Women take a knee at US Pro Road Nationals after Roe vs. Wade overturned

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

During the national anthem before the elite women’s criterium road race at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Friday, over half of the field took to one knee.

The gesture was a direct response to the news from earlier Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to access abortion services.

Read also: Leah Thomas wins US Pro Championships women’s time trial

In the hours that followed the Roe vs. Wade announcement, some states, including Texas and Missouri, moved swiftly to ban abortion outright. Twenty are poised to immediately ban or acutely curtail access to abortions with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Tennessee, which is hosting USA Cycling’s pro road races for the fifth year, has a “trigger ban” in place, which empowers the state to enact a near-total abortion ban across the state within 30 days of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Two hours before the race, L39ION of Los Angeles’ rider Alexis Ryan posted a story to Instagram encouraging riders to take a knee before the race.

The act of taking a knee before a sporting event originated in 2016, when NFL football player Colin Kaepernick began kneeling on the sidelines at games during the U.S. national anthem. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was protesting against police brutality and racism, following a spate of police-involved deaths of Black Americans including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.