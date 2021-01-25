Will Barta’s 2021 season delayed by broken leg

American Will Barta is progressing in his comeback from a broken leg, suffered in a training crash last month.

“So far the recovery process has been going really well I feel. I have been making progress every day and that has been really nice to see. I have been able to be on the trainer and even do some light squats already so I feel that I am well on my way to a good recovery,” Barta said.

“While I feel really disappointed with the injury, I feel lucky in the fact that I do not miss more of the season, hopefully,” the 25-year-old added.

The new addition to the EF Education – Nippo squad was in Norway in December and fell as a result of a collision with a dog.

“A little dachshund ran out of the forest directly in front of me. I hit the brakes quite hard trying to avoid the dog and unfortunately slipped. It was a really slow [speed] crash, and I thought I would just jump right up, but I think I was really unlucky and could not get up,” Barta continued.

The fall left him with a left proximal femur fracture. Barta has previously suffered a broken right leg when racing in the U23 ranks.

In the 2020 season Barta had been racing with the CCC Team. However, when the team announced it was disbanding at the end of the year, Barta and many other riders were left struggling to find contracts.

So, Barta did the most logical thing: he had the ride of his relatively new WorldTour career at the Vuelta a España, nearly toppling race leader Primož Roglič, in the Ezaro time trial.

This performance earned Barta a contract with the U.S.-based EF Education – Nippo squad.