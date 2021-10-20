Will Barta joins Movistar Team on two-year contract

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

American Will Barta has committed to Team Movistar on a two-year contract to begin in the coming year.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Movistar Team. Becoming a part of such a strong team with a long history makes me very motivated to be able to add to the team’s successes,” Barta said.

“My goals for the next years are to contribute to the team by helping my teammates, and also going for good results myself when the opportunity arises. On a personal level, I would like to target one-week stage races and grow into a rider that can fight for victories there. I would also like to continue to look for improvements and focus on the TT as I have had my greatest successes there and feel it suits my strengths as a rider. I am excited to reach new levels with the Movistar Team.”

Barta had been on the EF Education-Nippo roster for the current season, but a crash and the recovery from the resulting broken leg derailed much of his early 2021 season.

Barta bounced back and raced in the Critérium du Dauphiné, San Sebastián, and Il Lombardia. He finished fifth at the U.S. national time trial championships.

The 25-year-old had been with CCC Team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but when the writing was on the wall that the Polish-backed squad was going to fold, Barta rode the time trial of his career at the 2020 Vuelta a España, nearly upsetting Primož Roglič, and scored a contract with Vaughters’ outfit.

Barta is considered to be a strong rouleur, and he should be able to add strength to the team in lumpy and climbing terrain, and of course tests against the clock.

Barta joins American Matteo Jorgenson on the Spanish-based squad—the two pro cyclists have been friends for a long time.

“A bonus of joining this team is being team-mates with one of my best friends, Matteo Jorgenson. We have known each other since we were around 10 years old and grew up racing in the same cycling club called BYRDS. Even then we dreamed of being professionals, and so to be on one of the best teams in the world together is really a dream come true. Being so close to Matteo, I was also able to see first-hand the care the team took with Matteo and that was very motivating in making me want to join the Movistar Team,” commented Barta.

Also recently accounted are the additions of Óscar Rodríguez, Max Kanter, Alex Aranburu, Oier Lazkano, Gorka Izagirre, Iván Sosa, and Vinícius Rangel.