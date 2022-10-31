Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling struggling to find a 2023 title sponsor

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling team is without a title sponsor for 2023, team boss Danny Van Haute confirmed Monday.

“Team Redlands, the organization behind Jelly Belly Cycling Team and Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling, is without a title sponsor for 2023. I would like to thank Wildlife Generation for the support over the past four seasons,” said Danny Van Haute, Team Redlands owner.

“We have several projects in the works for 2023 but nothing to announce yet,” Van Haute added.

The team raced across North America and Europe in 2022 with Scott McGill winning two stages and the points classification at the Tour of Portugal in August.

The organization behind the team has been part of the US race scene for decades, first racing as Jelly Belly Cycling Team.

“The global pandemic shifted professional cycling’s calendar immensely, and many races are only now coming back. Very proud of all the athletes and staff over the last 23 years. Special thanks to Matty Rice who has been a rider and DS of the team,” Van Haute said.

“Team Redlands looks forward to getting back out there and pinning on numbers wherever bicycles are raced. Thank you to all the partners over the last 23 years. Enquiries can be made by contacting verbeast@aol.com.”