Wild cards confirmed for Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix

Organizers confirmed the invitations Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix in April.

Per rules, the WorldTour teams and top-ranked teams received automatic bids for both races.

Wild cards were handed to seven teams for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on April 8, with four teams invited to the men’s race the next day.

Teams for the 3rd Paris-Roubaix Femmes, April 8

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regulations, the 15 UCI Women’s WorldTeams are automatically entered:

Canyon / / SRAM Racing (GER)

EF Education – Tibco – SVB (USA)

FDJ – Suez (FRA)

Fenix – Deceuninck (BEL)

Human Powered Health (USA)

Israel Premier Tech Roland (SUI)

Liv Racing TeqFind (NED)

Movistar Team Women (ESP)

Team DSM (NEd)

Team Jayco Alula (AUS)

Team Jumbo – Visma (NED)

Team SD Worx (NED)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team ADQ (UAE)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

The two best 2022 UCI Women’s Continental teams will participate by right:

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)

Lifeplus Wahoo (GBR)

The organizers invited the following teams:

AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team (BEL)

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)

Cofidis Women Team (FRA)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)

St Michel – Mavic – Auber 93 (FRA)

Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime (FRA)

ZAAF Cycling Team (ESP)

Teams for 120th Paris-Roubaix, April 9

The top teams are all in. (Photo: Getty Images)

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules, the 18 UCI WorldTeams are included:

AG2R Citroën Team (FRA)

Alpecin Deceuninck (BEL)

Astana QazaQstan Team (KAZ)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

EF Education-Easypost (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Movistar Team (ESP)

Soudal Quick-Step (BEl)

Team Arkea-Samsic (FRA)

Team Bahrain Victorious (BRN)

Team Cofidis (FRA)

Team DSM (NED)

Team Jayco AlUla (AUS)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

The three highest ranked UCI ProTeams in 2022 will participate by right in Paris-Roubaix:

TotalEnergies (FRA)

Lotto Dstny (BEL)

Israel Premier Tech (ISR)

The organizers invited the following teams:

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (BEL)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (SUI)

Team Flanders-Baloise (BEL)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)