VeloNews News Road
Road

Wild cards confirmed for Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix

Here are all the teams that will race over the 'pave' in early April.

Organizers confirmed the invitations Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix in April.

Per rules, the WorldTour teams and top-ranked teams received automatic bids for both races.

Wild cards were handed to seven teams for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on April 8, with four teams invited to the men’s race the next day.

Teams for the 3rd Paris-Roubaix Femmes, April 8

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regulations, the 15 UCI Women’s WorldTeams are automatically entered:

Canyon / / SRAM Racing (GER)
EF Education – Tibco – SVB (USA)
FDJ – Suez (FRA)
Fenix – Deceuninck (BEL)
Human Powered Health (USA)
Israel Premier Tech Roland (SUI)
Liv Racing TeqFind (NED)
Movistar Team Women (ESP)
Team DSM (NEd)
Team Jayco Alula (AUS)
Team Jumbo – Visma (NED)
Team SD Worx (NED)
Trek – Segafredo (USA)
UAE Team ADQ (UAE)
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

The two best 2022 UCI Women’s Continental teams will participate by right:

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)
Lifeplus Wahoo (GBR)

The organizers invited the following teams:

AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team (BEL)
Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)
Cofidis Women Team (FRA)
Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)
St Michel – Mavic – Auber 93 (FRA)
Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime (FRA)
ZAAF Cycling Team (ESP)

Teams for 120th Paris-Roubaix, April 9

The top teams are all in. (Photo: Getty Images)

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules, the 18 UCI WorldTeams are included:

AG2R Citroën Team (FRA)
Alpecin Deceuninck (BEL)
Astana QazaQstan Team (KAZ)
Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)
EF Education-Easypost (USA)
Groupama-FDJ (FRA)
Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL)
Jumbo-Visma (NED)
Movistar Team (ESP)
Soudal Quick-Step (BEl)
Team Arkea-Samsic (FRA)
Team Bahrain Victorious (BRN)
Team Cofidis (FRA)
Team DSM (NED)
Team Jayco AlUla (AUS)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

The three highest ranked UCI ProTeams in 2022 will participate by right in Paris-Roubaix:

TotalEnergies (FRA)
Lotto Dstny (BEL)
Israel Premier Tech (ISR)

The organizers invited the following teams:

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (BEL)
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (SUI)
Team Flanders-Baloise (BEL)
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

