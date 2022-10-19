Why Thymen Arensman turned down DSM and Jumbo-Visma for Ineos Grenadiers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Much is changing at Ineos Grenadiers this winter with a raft of big hitters heading for the exit door as the team continues to push for a new youthful roster packed with developing riders.

One of the most significant signings for 2023 is Dutch rider Thymen Arensman, who penned a two-year contract with the British team despite interest from his current squad, Team DSM, and Jumbo-Visma. According to the rider, he wanted a fresh opportunity and the chance to break out of his comfort zone.

‘I like that I go to a foreign team. That way I automatically step out of my comfort zone a bit more,” the 22-year-old told In de Leiderstrui.

“With that transfer to Ineos Grenadiers, I can develop myself again as a rider, but also as a person. I think I just like that better than with a Dutch team,” he said.

At Ineos Grenadiers the young Dutch rider will have to battle for his opportunities to lead the team. At Team DSM he would have automatically sat just behind Romain Bardet in the stage racing pecking order but Ineos has a number of potential leaders with Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Daniel Martinez, and young Carlos Rodriguez.

Arensman is aware of the disparity between his current team and his future employers but he believes that Ineos will provide a better environment for his personal development, while he has no resentment towards DSM.

“I just want to steadily build my career and it felt like the right step to take now. I had a very nice time at Team DSM and I have grown nicely there, but now it is time for the next and logical step.

“It is certainly true that I have learned a lot from Romain this season. It is also thanks to him that I was able to achieve these results in the end,” he added.

“It’s only good to have that internal competition, that way you can push each other to greater heights. That will help us all with that team because that way we can challenge each other a bit during the season.”