Why do Australian birds love buzzing Bauke Mollema?
Dutch star suffers another run-in with a bird in latest incident during the UCI Road World Championships.
It’s like a scene out of “The Birds” for Bauke Mollema during the UCI Road Cycling World Championships.
The Dutch rider was buzzed again by birds in Australia.
Earlier this week, Mollema shared social media images of him and some of his teammates being chased by territorial magpies. Other riders, from Remco Evenepoel to Grace Brown, have also been attacked.
On Wednesday, it happened again, this time during competition in the mixed relay team time trial.
Mollema was riding alone on course after losing his chain early in the men’s leg.
Then a seagull had a run at Mollema, though it was unclear if Mollema and the bird simply crossed paths, or if the bird was targeting the 35-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider.
Photographers captured the scene as Mollema grimaced and braced for incoming sorties from the sea bird.
Mollema was apparently uninjured and rode in alone to finish the course.
It was latest cruel twist for the favored Dutch team Wednesday. Mollema wasn’t able to help drive the men’s half of the race, and Annimiek van Vleuten suffered a serious crash just moments after coming down the start ramp.
Despite the accumulated disasters, the Dutch team still managed to finish fifth.
