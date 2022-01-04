Who’s wearing what in 2022? A look at the stars of the peloton rockin’ their new kits
A new year means new kit day. Here's a peek at what Coryn Labecki, Richard Carapaz, Lotte Kopecky, Peter Sagan, and many more will race in during 2022.
A new year means new kits, and New Year’s day means riders can officially post pictures of themselves in their new uniform onto social media.
There’s been a swath of fresh jerseys released for 2022, including the controversial color splashes of SD-Worx, the return of red to Ineos Grenadiers, and things going blue for BikeExchange-Jayco.
Add that to some top rider transfers – Coryn Labecki to Jumbo-Visma, Elisa Balsamo to Trek-Segafredo, and Sam Bennett to Bora-Hansgrohe for example – and the peloton will look altogether different this season.
Here’s your cheat sheet of rider wardrobes for 2022: