Road

Who’s wearing what in 2022? A look at the stars of the peloton rockin’ their new kits

A new year means new kit day. Here's a peek at what Coryn Labecki, Richard Carapaz, Lotte Kopecky, Peter Sagan, and many more will race in during 2022.

A new year means new kits, and New Year’s day means riders can officially post pictures of themselves in their new uniform onto social media.

There’s been a swath of fresh jerseys released for 2022, including the controversial color splashes of SD-Worx, the return of red to Ineos Grenadiers, and things going blue for BikeExchange-Jayco.

Add that to some top rider transfers – Coryn Labecki to Jumbo-Visma, Elisa Balsamo to Trek-Segafredo, and Sam Bennett to Bora-Hansgrohe for example – and the peloton will look altogether different this season.

Also read:

Here’s your cheat sheet of rider wardrobes for 2022:

