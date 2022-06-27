Who won what? Here’s your wrap of the national champions for 2022
From Cavendish and Balsamo to Kopecky and Ganna: Here's your index of 2022 national champions, plus some watercooler trivia to store up your sleeve.
A lot of special jerseys switched shoulders last week.
The national championship stretch crowned unknown names, rising stars, and grizzled veterans alike. So who booked themselves into their nation’s most prized pullovers for the next 12 months?
Here’s a wrap of the champions from cycling’s major nations for 2022 – plus some watercooler trivia to store up your sleeve.
USA
- Women’s road race: Emma Langley (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
- Men’s road race: Kyle Murphy (Human Powered Health)
- Women’s time trial: Leah Thomas (Movistar)
- Men’s time trial: Lawson Craddock (Bike Exchange-Jayco)
Great Britain
- Women’s road race: Alice Towers (Wahoo-Le Col)
- Men’s road race: Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)
- Women’s time trial: Joss Lowden (Uno X)
- Men’s time trial: Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
France
- Women’s road race: Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
- Men’s road race: Florian Sénéchal (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)
- Women’s time trial: Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
- Men’s time trial: Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ)
Italy
- Women’s road race: Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo)
- Men’s road race: Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Fazianè)
- Women’s time trial: Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
- Men’s time trial: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Spain
- Women’s road race: Mavi García (UAE-ADQ)
- Men’s road race: Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Women’s time trial: Mavi García (UAE-ADQ)
- Men’s time trial: Raul Garcia Pierna (Kern Pharma)
Belgium
- Women’s road race: Kim De Baat (Plantur-Pura)
- Men’s road race: Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)
- Women’s time trial: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
- Men’s time trial: Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)
The Netherlands
- Women’s road race: Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma)
- Men’s road race: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)
- Women’s time trial: Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo)
- Men’s time trial: Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
Denmark
- Women’s road race: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
- Men’s road race: Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo)
- Women’s time trial: Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
- Men’s time trial: Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar)
Germany
- Women’s road race: Liane Lippert (DSM)
- Men’s road race: Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
- Women’s time trial: Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT)
- Men’s time trial: Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Watercooler trivia:
- Peter Sagan won the Slovakian road race for the eighth time
- Same teams, different riders in the U.S. road races. Murphy succeeded HPH teammate Joey Rosskopf, and Langley snatched the stars and stripes from EF Education-Tibco-SVB sidekick Lauren Stephens.
- Mavi García did the Spanish road-TT double for the third year in a row
- Trek-Segafredo‘s kit makers will be busy with 10 new national jerseys to create
- Mark Cavendish is back in the British stripes nine years after the first time he took the jersey
- Bora-Hansgrohe flattened the field in Austria with a sweep of the top-5 and Felix Großchartner crossing the line first.
- Patrick Lefevere was likely fuming Quick-Step didn’t win the Belgian road race, but Merlier joins “the wolfpack” next year, so that’s OK, right?