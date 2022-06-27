Who won what? Here’s your wrap of the national champions for 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A lot of special jerseys switched shoulders last week.

The national championship stretch crowned unknown names, rising stars, and grizzled veterans alike. So who booked themselves into their nation’s most prized pullovers for the next 12 months?

Here’s a wrap of the champions from cycling’s major nations for 2022 – plus some watercooler trivia to store up your sleeve.

USA

Women’s road race: Emma Langley (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)

Men’s road race: Kyle Murphy (Human Powered Health)

Women’s time trial: Leah Thomas (Movistar)

Men’s time trial: Lawson Craddock (Bike Exchange-Jayco)

Great Britain

Women’s road race: Alice Towers (Wahoo-Le Col)

Men’s road race: Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

Women’s time trial: Joss Lowden (Uno X)

Men’s time trial: Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)

France

Women’s road race: Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s road race: Florian Sénéchal (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

Women’s time trial: Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s time trial: Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ)

Italy

Women’s road race: Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s road race: Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Fazianè)

Women’s time trial: Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s time trial: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Spain

Women’s road race: Mavi García (UAE-ADQ)

Men’s road race: Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

Women’s time trial: Mavi García (UAE-ADQ)

Men’s time trial: Raul Garcia Pierna (Kern Pharma)

Belgium

Women’s road race: Kim De Baat (Plantur-Pura)

Men’s road race: Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

Women’s time trial: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Men’s time trial: Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

The Netherlands

Women’s road race: Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma)

Men’s road race: Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma)

Women’s time trial: Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s time trial: Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Denmark

Women’s road race: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Men’s road race: Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo)

Women’s time trial: Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)

Men’s time trial: Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar)

Germany

Women’s road race: Liane Lippert (DSM)

Men’s road race: Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Women’s time trial: Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT)

Men’s time trial: Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)

