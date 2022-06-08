Who starts when? Critérium du Dauphiné TT start times

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Critérium du Daupiné time trial Wednesday will show who’s getting serious for the race’s GC and point to who’s hot heading to the Tour de France.

Rolling out of Montbrison and tracking a fast, mostly flat 31.9 kilometer course toward La Bâtie d’Urfé, the stage 4 scorcher will be one for the specialists.

Time gaps will be wide and the race for the Dauphiné’s yellow jersey will be blown open ahead of the mountainous back-end of the week.

Wout van Aert will be wanting to right the wrongs of two missed Dauphiné opportunities, Filippo Ganna will be looking to stamp his world champion’s authority, and Chris Froome will be hoping to book a ticket for the Tour in the ultimate “race of truth.”

Matt Walls is first rider down the ramp at 13:06 CET. David Gaudu and Van Aert close things out at 15:58 CET and 16:00 CET respectively.

Who else to watch out for Wednesday?

Sean Quinn (14:11), Kevin Vermaerke (14:49), Brandon McNulty (15:40), and Matteo Jorgenson (15:52) fly the U.S. flag, while Olympic champ Primož Roglič will be dialing in the Tour de France details at 15:46.

Critérium du Dauphiné TT start times (CET)

1 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:06:00

2 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 13:07:00

3 Dries van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 13:08:00

4 Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 13:09:00

5 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:10:00

6 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 13:11:00

7 Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:12:00

8 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 13:13:00

9 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:14:00

10 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:15:00

11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:16:00

12 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13:17:00

13 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:18:00

14 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:19:00

15 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious 13:20:00

16 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:21:00

17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:22:00

18 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:23:00

19 Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:24:00

20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:25:00

21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:26:00

22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:27:00

23 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 13:28:00

24 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 13:29:00

25 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:30:00

26 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 13:31:00

27 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:32:00

28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13:33:00

29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:34:00

30 Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:35:00

31 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 13:36:00

32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:37:00

33 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13:38:00

34 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:39:00

35 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 13:40:00

36 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:41:00

37 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:42:00

38 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 13:43:00

39 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 13:44:00

40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 13:45:00

41 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:46:00

42 Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:47:00

43 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:48:00

44 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:49:00

45 James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 13:50:00

46 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:51:00

47 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 13:52:00

48 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 13:53:00

49 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:54:00

50 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 13:55:00

51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:56:00

52 Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:57:00

53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 13:58:00

54 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 13:59:00

55 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:00:00

56 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:01:00

57 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14:02:00

58 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:03:00

59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:04:00

60 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 14:05:00

61 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14:06:00

62 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:07:00

63 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14:08:00

64 François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis 14:09:00

65 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14:10:00

66 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:11:00

67 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:12:00

68 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:13:00

69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 14:14:00

70 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 14:15:00

71 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 14:16:00

72 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14:17:00

73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 14:18:00

74 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14:19:00

75 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:20:00

76 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:21:00

77 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:22:00

78 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:23:00

79 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:24:00

80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:25:00

81 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:26:00

82 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:27:00

83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:28:00

84 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:29:00

85 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:30:00

86 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 14:31:00

87 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:32:00

88 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 14:33:00

89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:34:00

90 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:35:00

91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:36:00

92 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 14:37:00

93 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:38:00

94 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:39:00

95 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:40:00

96 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:41:00

97 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:42:00

98 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:43:00

99 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 14:44:00

100 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:45:00

101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:46:00

102 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:47:00

103 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:48:00

104 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 14:49:00

105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:50:00

106 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:51:00

107 Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:52:00

108 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:53:00

109 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14:54:00

110 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:55:00

111 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:56:00

112 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:57:00

113 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:58:00

114 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:59:00

115 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 15:00:00

116 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15:01:00

117 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:02:00

118 George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 15:03:00

119 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:04:00

120 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:05:00

121 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:06:00

122 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:08:00

123 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 15:10:00

124 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:12:00

125 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:14:00

126 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:16:00

127 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 15:18:00

128 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 15:20:00

129 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:22:00

130 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 15:24:00

131 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:26:00

132 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:28:00

133 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:30:00

134 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:32:00

135 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 15:34:00

136 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15:36:00

137 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15:38:00

138 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:40:00

139 Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 15:42:00

140 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:44:00

141 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15:46:00

142 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:48:00

143 Ruben Guereiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 15:50:00

144 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 15:52:00

145 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:54:00

146 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 15:56:00

147 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:58:00

148 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16:00:00