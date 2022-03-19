Where’s Lachlan Morton? EF-Education rider covered 260km already, smashes $50,000 target to help Ukraine refugees

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lachlan Morton has already smashed his target of raising $50,000 to help refugees from Ukraine who are fleeing the war at home. The Australian rider set off at 5am CET on Saturday on his 1,000km ride from Munich, Germany to the Poland-Ukraine border.

So far Morton has been in the saddle for nine hours and covered 267km of his mammoth charity ride. At this point he has raised a staggering $82,589 in donations with that number increasing by the minute. The whole ride will be 1,063km in length.

Morton crossed into the Czech Republic sometime this morning and is continuing to ride east as he approached Poland. The Australian and his team have posted regular updates on Instagram since the rider started in near darkness.

To donate to Morton’s charity ride, simply click here.

Morton was inspired to ride his bike to the Poland-Ukraine border and raise funds for those fleeing the Russian invasion.

“I kept thinking, wow, I could actually do that in one ride,” Morton said.

“So that was my idea. I’m not an overly political person. I’m not an expert in any of this. I’m just trying to do the one thing I know how to do and engage the bike-riding community to help. My idea is to highlight the fact that war is not a far-off problem. Conflicts are a bike ride away, all over the world. That’s the intention behind it, and to try and raise as much money as we can to help out people who have been displaced.”