What to watch: Pro road cycling for the week of June 7

While the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné has just wrapped up, and there are still several more weeks until the Tour de France starts, there are still a lot of bike races on the calendar for just this week.

Tour de Suisse (June 6-13)

Riders looking for one more eight-day tune-up before the Tour might use the Tour de Suisse as a benchmark. Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel, Richard Carapaz, Max Schachmann, Jakob Fuglsang, Michael Woods, Estebnan Chaves, Stefan Küng, and Michael Matthews are just some of the riders to watch. Egan Bernal won the previous edition, in 2019. This race will be streamed in the United States through FloSports.

Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge (June 8)

Riders coming off of the Giro d’Italia or the Critérium du Dauphiné may have rested their legs enough to take on the Giant of Provence. The start list currently includes Enric Mas, Miguel Ángel López, Giulio Ciccone, Pierre Rolland, Ben O’Connor, and Gianluca Brambilla. The 2020 winner Aleksandr Vlasov will not return to defend his title. This race will be streamed in the United States through FloSports.

Tour of Slovenia (June 9-13)

While Primož Roglič (GC winner in 2018) has committed to not racing until the start of the Tour, compatriot Tadej Pogačar has made no such promises. Aleksandr Vlasov, Diego Ulissi (GC winner in 2019), and Matteo Trentin among others will also line up for this five-day stage race. Check back here for additional live broadcast information as the race organizers make it available.

Baloise Tour (June 9-13)

Defending 2020 champion Remco Evenepoel, Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Pascal Ackermann, and 2020 European road champ Giacomo Nizzolo are among some of the favorites to line up for this five-stage race in Belgium. Subscribers of GCN+ will be able to watch the live stream of this race.

La Route d’Occitanie – La Dépêche du Midi (June 10-13)

This four day race in southeast France just above the Spanish border will test Alejandro Valverde (GC winner in 2018 and 2019), Arnaud Démare, Nacer Bouhanni, and others.