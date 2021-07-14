Welcome PinkBike, Trailforks, and CyclingTips to the Outside family

The lunch ride over here is getting bigger and faster.

Today, we here at Outside have announced the acquisition of PinkBike and its sister brands Trailforks and CyclingTips. We’re bringing two of the leading bike media brands, as well as a forerunner in mobile mapping technology, under the Outside umbrella alongside VeloNews, our sister mountain bike publication Beta, plus Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, and Peloton.

Yep — that’s a lot of people on bikes.

For me, this news is exciting for a multitude of reasons, including the opportunity to work alongside some extremely talented and experienced writers and editors. Many of us know each other from the Tour de France scrum, and we’ve clinked pint glasses in Alpine villages, and bumped elbows in stuffy press rooms across the planet. Some of us have even worked together at VeloNews and other outlets over the years.

We’ve competed for hot stories, and shared quotes at the finish line, as journalists working for rival publications often do. From a professional standpoint, I’m stoked to now call these writers and editors my coworkers.

As excited as I am for myself, I’m more excited for you, the VeloNews reader and Outside+ subscriber. You will now have so much more great storytelling and gear reviews available at your fingertips. For subscribers, the benefits will also balloon, with an always-increasing bundle of membership benefits, from books and gear discounts to training plans and access to speak with editors and athletes and experts.

Bringing Trailforks into the Outside+ bundle will give you access to a GPS-enabled trail database with more than 300,000 mountain biking and hiking routes. PinkBike is the global leader in mountain biking media, and its gear reviews and videos will get you ready to shred. And CyclingTips has the columns, interviews, and tech reviews to stoke your passion for pro bike racing.

What will this mean for VeloNews? In the short term, keep an eye out for new voices and new smart content to appear on our site as we benefit from being part of a stronger peloton. In the long term, you can still count on us to cover your favorite events and favorite cyclists and the latest gear, just as we’ve done for the past 49 years. This news will only boost the amount of passion for cycling in the office, and on the lunch ride.

Speaking of which, I had better start training. With all of these new people, I might get dropped.