Watch video of road closure malfunction at Tour of Antalya

The Tour of Antalya went literally off the rails in Friday’s second stage at the Turkish stage race.

Riders appeared to be heading the wrong way down a road closure and were forced to ride across the median midway through the race.

A video captured by the ABLOC continental team showed traffic blocked ahead of the rolling road closure, but apparently on the wrong side of the road.

Riders were forced to brake with about 60km to go, and then ride across a traffic divider to get back on the stage route after coming up against a wall of parked traffic.

Luckily, it appeared no one was injured or caught up in misfortune despite the mid-stage hiccup.

Dušan Rajović (Team Corratec) later won the stage that ended as was scripted.