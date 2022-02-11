Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

Watch video of road closure malfunction at Tour of Antalya

Riders were forced to ride across a traffic median after coming up against vehicles parked on the race route.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Tour of Antalya went literally off the rails in Friday’s second stage at the Turkish stage race.

Riders appeared to be heading the wrong way down a road closure and were forced to ride across the median midway through the race.

A video captured by the ABLOC continental team showed traffic blocked ahead of the rolling road closure, but apparently on the wrong side of the road.

Riders were forced to brake with about 60km to go, and then ride across a traffic divider to get back on the stage route after coming up against a wall of parked traffic.

Luckily, it appeared no one was injured or caught up in misfortune despite the mid-stage hiccup.

Dušan Rajović (Team Corratec) later won the stage that ended as was scripted.

Stay On Topic

promo logo