Watch USA Crits rounds 3 & 4: Salt Lake Criteriums

L39ion tops the men's and women's USA Crits standings with a double header of criterium racing on tap this weekend.

Just one week after the Boise Twilight, USA Crits revs back up again this weekend with D1/Pro races on Saturday and Sunday. You can watch both races live here on VeloNews and on PelotonMagazine.com.

On Saturday, racing at The Gateway starts with amateur races from 10:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 5:30 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 6:50 p.m.

On Sunday, racing at Holladay starts with amateur races from 8:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 2:10 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 3:25 p.m.

Check back here Saturday afternoon for the video livestream.

USA Crits Men’s Series Standings after Round Two

Racer Team U25? Total Saint Boise
1 Justin WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 502 251 251
2 Cory WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 480 240 240
3 Tyler WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 451 238 213
4 Thomas GIBBONS Automatic Racing 441 227 214
5 Connor SALLEE ButcherBox Cycling 410 195 215
6 Michael HERNANDEZ Best Buddies Racing U25 387 185 202
7 Conor MULLERVY Team CLIF Bar 369 173 196
8 John HARRIS ButcherBox Cycling 319 144 175
9 Andrew GINIAT CS Velo Racing 308 167 141
10 Ty MAGNER L39ION of Los Angeles 295 62 233

USA Crits Women’s Series Standings after Round Two

Racer Team U25? Total TULSA Boise
1 Skylar SCHNEIDER L39ION of Los Angeles U25 504 251 253
2 Maggie COLES-LYSTER DNA Pro Cycling Team U25 483 240 243
3 Kendall RYAN L39ION of Los Angeles 480 240 240
4 Rachel LANGDON InstaFund Racing 471 231 240
5 Harriet OWEN InstaFund Racing 456 225 231
6 Christina GOKEY SMITH Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling 417 205 212
7 Celine OBERHOLZER ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo U25 386 159 227
8 Kimberly LUCIE DNA Pro Cycling Team 309 122 187
9 Cara O’NEILL Levine Law Group Elite Women’s Cycling U25 299 147 152
10 Tina PIC Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling 295 151 144

