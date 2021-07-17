Watch USA Crits rounds 3 & 4: Salt Lake Criteriums

Just one week after the Boise Twilight, USA Crits revs back up again this weekend with D1/Pro races on Saturday and Sunday. You can watch both races live here on VeloNews and on PelotonMagazine.com.

On Saturday, racing at The Gateway starts with amateur races from 10:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 5:30 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 6:50 p.m.

On Sunday, racing at Holladay starts with amateur races from 8:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 2:10 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 3:25 p.m.

Check back here Saturday afternoon for the video livestream.

USA Crits Men’s Series Standings after Round Two

USA Crits Women’s Series Standings after Round Two