Watch USA Crits rounds 3 & 4: Salt Lake Criteriums
L39ion tops the men's and women's USA Crits standings with a double header of criterium racing on tap this weekend.
Just one week after the Boise Twilight, USA Crits revs back up again this weekend with D1/Pro races on Saturday and Sunday. You can watch both races live here on VeloNews and on PelotonMagazine.com.
On Saturday, racing at The Gateway starts with amateur races from 10:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 5:30 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 6:50 p.m.
On Sunday, racing at Holladay starts with amateur races from 8:15 a.m. MST all the way up to D1/Pro women at 2:10 p.m. and D1/Pro men at 3:25 p.m.
Check back here Saturday afternoon for the video livestream.
USA Crits Men’s Series Standings after Round Two
|Racer
|Team
|U25?
|Total
|Saint
|Boise
|1
|Justin WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|502
|251
|251
|2
|Cory WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|480
|240
|240
|3
|Tyler WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|451
|238
|213
|4
|Thomas GIBBONS
|Automatic Racing
|441
|227
|214
|5
|Connor SALLEE
|ButcherBox Cycling
|410
|195
|215
|6
|Michael HERNANDEZ
|Best Buddies Racing
|U25
|387
|185
|202
|7
|Conor MULLERVY
|Team CLIF Bar
|369
|173
|196
|8
|John HARRIS
|ButcherBox Cycling
|319
|144
|175
|9
|Andrew GINIAT
|CS Velo Racing
|308
|167
|141
|10
|Ty MAGNER
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|295
|62
|233
USA Crits Women’s Series Standings after Round Two
|Racer
|Team
|U25?
|Total
|TULSA
|Boise
|1
|Skylar SCHNEIDER
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|U25
|504
|251
|253
|2
|Maggie COLES-LYSTER
|DNA Pro Cycling Team
|U25
|483
|240
|243
|3
|Kendall RYAN
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|480
|240
|240
|4
|Rachel LANGDON
|InstaFund Racing
|471
|231
|240
|5
|Harriet OWEN
|InstaFund Racing
|456
|225
|231
|6
|Christina GOKEY SMITH
|Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling
|417
|205
|212
|7
|Celine OBERHOLZER
|ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo
|U25
|386
|159
|227
|8
|Kimberly LUCIE
|DNA Pro Cycling Team
|309
|122
|187
|9
|Cara O’NEILL
|Levine Law Group Elite Women’s Cycling
|U25
|299
|147
|152
|10
|Tina PIC
|Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling
|295
|151
|144