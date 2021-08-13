Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Watch USA Crits Round 6 live here Saturday evening

Birmingham Hammerfest pro action kicks off at 6:10 p.m. CT with the D1 women followed by the D1 men at 7:35 p.m.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

American criterium racing returns to the screen Saturday night with the sixth round of USA Crits at the Birmingham Hammerfest in Alabama.

There are few unique factors for this round. One, it’s the first event in the series where the marquee men’s and women’s events are composed only of D1 teams — those squads registered with USA Crits to race the full 10-event series. And two, the unstoppable L39ion of Los Angeles squad is switching up its roster, with the talented Nsek brothers Ama and Imeh swapping in for the Williams brother Justin and Cory, who are currently first and third in the USA Crits individual standings, respectively.

Ama Nsek in particular has enjoyed the top of the podium at a number of races this year. At USA Crits, he has raced the Cat. 1/2 event, winning two races in both Tulsa and Salt Lake City.



USA Crits men’s individual standings

Racer Team U25? Total Saint Boise SLC SLC Littl
1 Justin WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 1215 251 251 230 262 221
2 Thomas GIBBONS Automatic Racing 1153 227 214 212 256 244
3 Tyler WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 1144 238 213 272 174 247
4 Cory WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 1034 240 240 240 60 254
5 Conor MULLERVY Team CLIF Bar 934 173 196 179 219 167

USA Crits women’s individual standings

Racer Team U25? Total TULSA Boise SLC SLC Littl
1 Rachel LANGDON InstaFund Racing 1199 231 240 234 254 240
2 Harriet OWEN InstaFund Racing 1190 225 231 252 251 231
3 Christina GOKEY SMITH Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling 1058 205 212 250 180 211
4 Celine OBERHOLZER ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo U25 921 159 227 218 210 107
5 Kimberly LUCIE DNA Pro Cycling Team 861 122 187 213 155 184

Stay On Topic