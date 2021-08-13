Watch USA Crits Round 6 live here Saturday evening

American criterium racing returns to the screen Saturday night with the sixth round of USA Crits at the Birmingham Hammerfest in Alabama.

There are few unique factors for this round. One, it’s the first event in the series where the marquee men’s and women’s events are composed only of D1 teams — those squads registered with USA Crits to race the full 10-event series. And two, the unstoppable L39ion of Los Angeles squad is switching up its roster, with the talented Nsek brothers Ama and Imeh swapping in for the Williams brother Justin and Cory, who are currently first and third in the USA Crits individual standings, respectively.

Ama Nsek in particular has enjoyed the top of the podium at a number of races this year. At USA Crits, he has raced the Cat. 1/2 event, winning two races in both Tulsa and Salt Lake City.







USA Crits men’s individual standings

USA Crits women’s individual standings