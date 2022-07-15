Watch: Salt Lake Criterium on July 16th

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The American Criterium Cup (ACC) arrives in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend for stop 6 of the series.

The third annual Salt Lake Criterium kicks off on Saturday, July 16 with two days of pro and amateur racing.

The first day of racing will happen in the Granary District near downtown with a fast, four-corner, 1.4 km counter clock-wise rectangle circuit. The racing starts with amateur categories before the pros take the stage in the evening.

Day 2 will see a change in location, moving the racers south to Sugarhouse Park, near the Sugarhouse neighborhood. The 1.4 mile rolling course will feature a similar route to a circuit road race, rather than a tight, four-corner course normally associated with crits. The location is a long-time favorite of local squad DNA Pro Cycling who will be looking to light up their home field advantage all weekend long.

Sunday’s race will feature additional junior and master categories throughout the day, before the pro men and women take the stage to cap off what is sure to be a thrilling weekend of racing.

In 2021, L39ion of Los Angeles swept the podium with Tyler Williams crossing the line on day 1 ahead of his teammates Cory and Justin Williams. Justin continued the team’s momentum into day 2, outsprinting rivals Thomas Gibbons of Automatic Racing, and Travis McCabe of Best Buddies.

The women’s race was swept both days by Harriet Owen of InstaFund Racing, with Colavita’s Christina Gokey-Smith in second, and Olympian Mia Kilburg of DNA Pro Cycling in third on day 1. Day 2 saw Kilburg move to second with Owen’s teammate Rachael Langdon round the podium in third.

An unfortunate crash in Boise last week means that ACC overall leader Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) will not be starting Salt Lake, and his continuation in the series is uncertain. Project Echelon Racing’s Brandon Feehery, who was also involved in the crash, will be the top points leader at the event, and finished well enough in Boise to retain his lead in the sprint competition.

In the women’s classification, Maggie Coles-Lyster of DNA Pro Cycling is proving unstoppable and leads both the general and sprint competitions. Andrea Cyr of Butcherbox Cycling P/B LOOK used her third place in Boise to also cement her hold on second place overall.

The 2022 Salt Lake Criterium Livestream schedule for July 16th starts with the preshow at 8:15 p.m. EDT, with the professional women’s coverage at 8:30 p.m. EDT, and the men’s coverage beginning at 10:05 p.m. EDT. Brad Sohner and Daniel Holloway will be commentating on both events.