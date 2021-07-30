Watch round 5 of USA Crits Saturday night
D1/Pro women race at 7:50 p.m. and D1/Pro men race at 9 p.m. MST. Watch the livestream here.
With four of 10 rounds in the books, Justin Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Harriet Owen (InstaFund Racing) lead the D1/Pro standings for USA Crits.
Saturday night is round five in Littleton, Colorado. The livestream begins at 3 p.m. local time with amateur racing, and the pro action kicks off at 7:50 p.m. with the women, followed by the men.
USA Crits men’s standings after four rounds
|Racer
|Team
|U25?
|Total
|Saint
|Boise
|SLC
|SLC
|1
|Justin WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|994
|251
|251
|230
|262
|2
|Thomas GIBBONS
|Automatic Racing
|909
|227
|214
|212
|256
|3
|Tyler WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|897
|238
|213
|272
|174
|4
|Cory WILLIAMS
|L39ION of Los Angeles
|780
|240
|240
|240
|60
|5
|Conor MULLERVY
|Team CLIF Bar
|767
|173
|196
|179
|219
USA Crits women’s standings after four rounds
|Racer
|Team
|U25?
|Total
|TULSA
|Boise
|SLC
|SLC
|1
|Harriet OWEN
|InstaFund Racing
|959
|225
|231
|252
|251
|1
|Rachel LANGDON
|InstaFund Racing
|959
|231
|240
|234
|254
|3
|Christina GOKEY SMITH
|Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling
|847
|205
|212
|250
|180
|4
|Celine OBERHOLZER
|ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo
|U25
|814
|159
|227
|218
|210
|5
|Maggie COLES-LYSTER
|DNA Pro Cycling Team
|U25
|745
|240
|243
|79
|183