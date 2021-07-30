Watch round 5 of USA Crits Saturday night

With four of 10 rounds in the books, Justin Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Harriet Owen (InstaFund Racing) lead the D1/Pro standings for USA Crits.

Saturday night is round five in Littleton, Colorado. The livestream begins at 3 p.m. local time with amateur racing, and the pro action kicks off at 7:50 p.m. with the women, followed by the men.

USA Crits men’s standings after four rounds

USA Crits women’s standings after four rounds