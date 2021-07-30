Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Watch round 5 of USA Crits Saturday night

D1/Pro women race at 7:50 p.m. and D1/Pro men race at 9 p.m. MST. Watch the livestream here.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

With four of 10 rounds in the books, Justin Williams (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Harriet Owen (InstaFund Racing) lead the D1/Pro standings for USA Crits.

Saturday night is round five in Littleton, Colorado. The livestream begins at 3 p.m. local time with amateur racing, and the pro action kicks off at 7:50 p.m. with the women, followed by the men.

 

USA Crits men’s standings after four rounds

Racer Team U25? Total Saint Boise SLC SLC
1 Justin WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 994 251 251 230 262
2 Thomas GIBBONS Automatic Racing 909 227 214 212 256
3 Tyler WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 897 238 213 272 174
4 Cory WILLIAMS L39ION of Los Angeles 780 240 240 240 60
5 Conor MULLERVY Team CLIF Bar 767 173 196 179 219

USA Crits women’s standings after four rounds

Racer Team U25? Total TULSA Boise SLC SLC
1 Harriet OWEN InstaFund Racing 959 225 231 252 251
1 Rachel LANGDON InstaFund Racing 959 231 240 234 254
3 Christina GOKEY SMITH Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling 847 205 212 250 180
4 Celine OBERHOLZER ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo U25 814 159 227 218 210
5 Maggie COLES-LYSTER DNA Pro Cycling Team U25 745 240 243 79 183

Stay On Topic