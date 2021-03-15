Watch Cherie Pridham celebrate her first WorldTour win as a DS to brighten your day

Ugh, it’s rough out there.

It’s Monday. The meetings are piling up. Maybe your back is sore from shoveling the feet of snow that fell overnight. You need a quick pick-me-up.

I have the answer — it’s the clip below of Cherie Pridham erupting in celebration after her first WorldTour victory as a sport director for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Turn up the volume and bask in Cherie’s excitement.

GOT IT! ISN’s @MadsWurtz just WON #TirrenoAdriatico 6th stage ! The emotions ? Right here ! pic.twitter.com/TMf7tojWtF — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) March 15, 2021

That clip is from earlier today, when Mads Würtz Schmidt out-sprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Pridham was in the car behind, and you can see how psyched she was.

Earlier this year Pridham made history becoming the first female sport director on a men’s WorldTour team. You can hear her interview on the Put Your Socks On podcast. And, you can read her recent interview with Jim Cotton.

OK, everyone, that’s enough fun — back to work. Those reports aren’t going to write themselves, and that snow pile isn’t going anywhere.