Watch Cherie Pridham celebrate her first WorldTour win as a DS to brighten your day
Cherie Pridham, the first female sport director in the men's WorldTour, was psyched after her first win as a DS on Monday.
Ugh, it’s rough out there.
It’s Monday. The meetings are piling up. Maybe your back is sore from shoveling the feet of snow that fell overnight. You need a quick pick-me-up.
I have the answer — it’s the clip below of Cherie Pridham erupting in celebration after her first WorldTour victory as a sport director for Israel Start-Up Nation.
Turn up the volume and bask in Cherie’s excitement.
GOT IT!
ISN’s @MadsWurtz just WON #TirrenoAdriatico 6th stage !
The emotions ? Right here ! pic.twitter.com/TMf7tojWtF
— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) March 15, 2021
That clip is from earlier today, when Mads Würtz Schmidt out-sprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Pridham was in the car behind, and you can see how psyched she was.
Earlier this year Pridham made history becoming the first female sport director on a men’s WorldTour team. You can hear her interview on the Put Your Socks On podcast. And, you can read her recent interview with Jim Cotton.
OK, everyone, that’s enough fun — back to work. Those reports aren’t going to write themselves, and that snow pile isn’t going anywhere.