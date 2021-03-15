Road

Watch Cherie Pridham celebrate her first WorldTour win as a DS to brighten your day

Cherie Pridham, the first female sport director in the men's WorldTour, was psyched after her first win as a DS on Monday.

Ugh, it’s rough out there.

It’s Monday. The meetings are piling up. Maybe your back is sore from shoveling the feet of snow that fell overnight. You need a quick pick-me-up.

I have the answer — it’s the clip below of Cherie Pridham erupting in celebration after her first WorldTour victory as a sport director for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Turn up the volume and bask in Cherie’s excitement.

That clip is from earlier today, when Mads Würtz Schmidt out-sprinted his breakaway companions to win stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Pridham was in the car behind, and you can see how psyched she was.

Earlier this year Pridham made history becoming the first female sport director on a men’s WorldTour team. You can hear her interview on the Put Your Socks On podcast. And, you can read her recent interview with Jim Cotton.

OK, everyone, that’s enough fun — back to work. Those reports aren’t going to write themselves, and that snow pile isn’t going anywhere.

