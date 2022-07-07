Become a Member

Road

Watch: Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9

The Idaho event is the fifth race in the American Criterium Cup series

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 35th annual Boise Twilight Criterium rolls into downtown Boise, Idaho on Saturday, July 9.

American Criterium Cup is the new 10-race U.S. crit series

The fifth race in the 2022 American Criterium Cup, Boise Twilight features a day of racing and festivities for all ages and abilities. Kids, masters, and category racers kick off the day before the 6:00 p.m. MST opening ceremony.

Newly crowned 2022 U.S. crit national champion Michael Hernandez of Best Buddies Pro Racing and Canadian national road and crit champ Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) will headline the elite races.

Alfredo Rodriguez and Maggie Coles-Lyster after the Harlem Crit on June 19 (Photo: ACC)

“The Boise Twilight Criterium has always been one of our favorite races with its big crowds and top-level competition,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, director of DNA Pro Cycling. “We are especially excited this year to bring Maggie, who just won the Canadian National Championship Road Race and Criterium.”

The livestream schedule for the July 9 event starts with coverage of the pro women’s race at 6:30 p.m. MDT followed by the men’s at 8:05 p.m. MDT. Olympian Kristen Armstrong will comment on the women’s race, while Daniel Holloway, 21-time national champ, will cover the men’s event.

“Boise is an important stop for The American Criterium Cup,” said Jeff Corbett, series manager for the American Criterium Cup. “It’s an established race on the calendar, plus it’s midway, and the competition is getting fierce.

“Two riders, Alfredo Rodriguez and Maggie Coles-Lyster, dominate the general classification, with Maggie leading the women’s sprint competition. Brandon Feehery leads the men’s sprint and is a few good finishes away from Alfredo. It’s bike racing, and anything can happen.”

In the ACC teams results leading into Boise, Best Buddies has a healthy lead over Project Echelon. For the women, it’s a much narrower gap between Colavita Factor Pro Cycling and DNA Pro Cycling.

Watch the livestream of the Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. MDT.

Current ACC standings

Men’s team overall

  1. Best Buddies Racing  581  
  2. Project Echelon Racing 269
  3. AUTOMATIC | ABUS 217  
  4. Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM 114  
  5. Texas Roadhouse PB Athletic Brewing 110

Women’s team overall

  1. Colavita Factor Pro Cycling  537
  2. DNA Pro Cycling Team  527
  3. LA Sweat  399
  4. ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK  372
  5. CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs  290

Men’s P/1 overall

  1.   RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Best Buddies Racing 296  
  2.   FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 219  
  3.   GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC|ABUS 169
  4.   GOMEZ, Bryan: Best Buddies Racing: 155  
  5.   LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing: 93

Men’s P/1 sprint

  1. FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 70  
  2. HERNANDEZ, Michael: Best Buddies Racing 55  
  3. GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 40
  4. ILESIC, Aldo: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 20  
  5. LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing 20  

Women’s P/1/2 overall 

  1. COLES-LYSTER, Maggie: DNA Pro Cycling Team 361
  2. CYR, Andrea: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK  206
  3. CHRISTIAN, Anna: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling  202  
  4. MORESHEAD, Danielle : LA Sweat 190
  5. GOKEY-SMITH: Christina: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 180

Women’s P/1/2 sprint

  1. COLES-LYSTER, Maggie: DNA Pro Cycling Team 90
  2. MORESHEAD, Danielle: LA Sweat 30
  3. GOKEY-SMITH, Christina:  Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 30
  4. VALADEZ, Mariana: LA Sweat 30
  5. CHRISTIAN, Anna: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 25

