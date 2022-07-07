Watch: Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 35th annual Boise Twilight Criterium rolls into downtown Boise, Idaho on Saturday, July 9.

The fifth race in the 2022 American Criterium Cup, Boise Twilight features a day of racing and festivities for all ages and abilities. Kids, masters, and category racers kick off the day before the 6:00 p.m. MST opening ceremony.

Newly crowned 2022 U.S. crit national champion Michael Hernandez of Best Buddies Pro Racing and Canadian national road and crit champ Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) will headline the elite races.

Alfredo Rodriguez and Maggie Coles-Lyster after the Harlem Crit on June 19 (Photo: ACC)

“The Boise Twilight Criterium has always been one of our favorite races with its big crowds and top-level competition,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, director of DNA Pro Cycling. “We are especially excited this year to bring Maggie, who just won the Canadian National Championship Road Race and Criterium.”

The livestream schedule for the July 9 event starts with coverage of the pro women’s race at 6:30 p.m. MDT followed by the men’s at 8:05 p.m. MDT. Olympian Kristen Armstrong will comment on the women’s race, while Daniel Holloway, 21-time national champ, will cover the men’s event.

“Boise is an important stop for The American Criterium Cup,” said Jeff Corbett, series manager for the American Criterium Cup. “It’s an established race on the calendar, plus it’s midway, and the competition is getting fierce.

“Two riders, Alfredo Rodriguez and Maggie Coles-Lyster, dominate the general classification, with Maggie leading the women’s sprint competition. Brandon Feehery leads the men’s sprint and is a few good finishes away from Alfredo. It’s bike racing, and anything can happen.”

In the ACC teams results leading into Boise, Best Buddies has a healthy lead over Project Echelon. For the women, it’s a much narrower gap between Colavita Factor Pro Cycling and DNA Pro Cycling.

Watch the livestream of the Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. MDT.

Current ACC standings

Men’s team overall

Best Buddies Racing 581 Project Echelon Racing 269 AUTOMATIC | ABUS 217 Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM 114 Texas Roadhouse PB Athletic Brewing 110

Women’s team overall

Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 537 DNA Pro Cycling Team 527 LA Sweat 399 ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 372 CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs 290

Men’s P/1 overall

RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Best Buddies Racing 296 FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 219 GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC|ABUS 169 GOMEZ, Bryan: Best Buddies Racing: 155 LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing: 93

Men’s P/1 sprint

FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 70 HERNANDEZ, Michael: Best Buddies Racing 55 GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 40 ILESIC, Aldo: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 20 LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing 20

Women’s P/1/2 overall

COLES-LYSTER, Maggie: DNA Pro Cycling Team 361 CYR, Andrea: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 206 CHRISTIAN, Anna: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 202 MORESHEAD, Danielle : LA Sweat 190 GOKEY-SMITH: Christina: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 180

Women’s P/1/2 sprint