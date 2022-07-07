Watch: Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9
The Idaho event is the fifth race in the American Criterium Cup series
The 35th annual Boise Twilight Criterium rolls into downtown Boise, Idaho on Saturday, July 9.
The fifth race in the 2022 American Criterium Cup, Boise Twilight features a day of racing and festivities for all ages and abilities. Kids, masters, and category racers kick off the day before the 6:00 p.m. MST opening ceremony.
Newly crowned 2022 U.S. crit national champion Michael Hernandez of Best Buddies Pro Racing and Canadian national road and crit champ Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) will headline the elite races.
“The Boise Twilight Criterium has always been one of our favorite races with its big crowds and top-level competition,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, director of DNA Pro Cycling. “We are especially excited this year to bring Maggie, who just won the Canadian National Championship Road Race and Criterium.”
The livestream schedule for the July 9 event starts with coverage of the pro women’s race at 6:30 p.m. MDT followed by the men’s at 8:05 p.m. MDT. Olympian Kristen Armstrong will comment on the women’s race, while Daniel Holloway, 21-time national champ, will cover the men’s event.
“Boise is an important stop for The American Criterium Cup,” said Jeff Corbett, series manager for the American Criterium Cup. “It’s an established race on the calendar, plus it’s midway, and the competition is getting fierce.
“Two riders, Alfredo Rodriguez and Maggie Coles-Lyster, dominate the general classification, with Maggie leading the women’s sprint competition. Brandon Feehery leads the men’s sprint and is a few good finishes away from Alfredo. It’s bike racing, and anything can happen.”
In the ACC teams results leading into Boise, Best Buddies has a healthy lead over Project Echelon. For the women, it’s a much narrower gap between Colavita Factor Pro Cycling and DNA Pro Cycling.
Watch the livestream of the Boise Twilight Criterium on July 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. MDT.
Current ACC standings
-
Best Buddies Racing 581
-
Project Echelon Racing 269
-
AUTOMATIC | ABUS 217
-
Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM 114
-
Texas Roadhouse PB Athletic Brewing 110
- Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 537
- DNA Pro Cycling Team 527
- LA Sweat 399
- ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 372
- CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs 290
- RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Best Buddies Racing 296
- FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 219
- GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC|ABUS 169
- GOMEZ, Bryan: Best Buddies Racing: 155
- LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing: 93
- FEEHERY, Brandon: Project Echelon Racing 70
- HERNANDEZ, Michael: Best Buddies Racing 55
- GIBBONS, Thomas: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 40
- ILESIC, Aldo: AUTOMATIC | ABUS 20
- LAMPERTI, Luke: TRINITY Racing 20
- COLES-LYSTER, Maggie: DNA Pro Cycling Team 361
- CYR, Andrea: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 206
- CHRISTIAN, Anna: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 202
- MORESHEAD, Danielle : LA Sweat 190
- GOKEY-SMITH: Christina: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 180
- COLES-LYSTER, Maggie: DNA Pro Cycling Team 90
- MORESHEAD, Danielle: LA Sweat 30
- GOKEY-SMITH, Christina: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 30
- VALADEZ, Mariana: LA Sweat 30
- CHRISTIAN, Anna: Colavita Factor Pro Cycling 25