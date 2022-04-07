Watch all 10 American Criterium Cup races live and for free on VeloNews, beginning April 9

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Delivering on a promise from March, USA Cycling will deliver free and live streaming of all 10 of the American Criterium Cup races on the cycling websites of Outside Interactive: VeloNews, Peloton Magazine, and CyclingTips.

The first race is the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama this Saturday, April 9, and the series continues through to the Bommarito Audi Gateway Cup in St Louis in September.

“We’re so excited for the future of American criterium racing. Our partnership with Outside Interactive and USA Cycling will allow each of our events to bring this unique form of bike racing not only to our local communities but to a wider audience across the country,” said Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy, the ninth race of the series.

The series was formed through collaboration between USA Cycling, race promoters, and the National Association of Cycling Teams (NACT). The new series replaces USA CRITS, which had provided structure for criterium teams and free streaming video for fans. USA CRITS collapsed in the wake of a scandal surrounding one of its key members, Scott Morris.

“The National Association of Cycling Teams (NACT) has been working closely with race promoters and USA Cycling over the past few months to ensure that 2022 has a successful criterium series,” said Dino Piskopanis, ButcherBox team director and NACT founding member. “We are excited about the launch of the American Criterium Cup (ACC) and the chance to showcase U.S. criterium racing, the teams, athletes, and our partners. A consistent viewing experience is key to keeping fans and sponsors engaged. The investment gives fans the ability to follow a season-long story of racing at America’s most exciting cycling venues. NACT, the ACC, and USAC are aligned in taking this solid foundational step to grow our sport.”

The series kicks off in Anniston this Saturday with the Sunny King Criterium, where the pro women start at 6:20 p.m. and the pro men start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Sunny King has a $25,000 prize purse split evenly between the two pro fields.

Sunny King is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

American Criterium Cup 2022 schedule