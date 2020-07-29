Warbasse, Rivera extend contracts

Two former U.S. national champions have extended their stays in the WorldTour.

It was confirmed Tuesday that both Larry Warbasse and Coryn Rivera extended contracts with their top-tier team Tuesday.

Warbasse, 30, will stay with his French team Ag2r-La Mondiale through 2022, while 27-year-old Rivera will stay on for a fifth season with Team Sunweb in 2021.

Warbasse moved over to Ag2r-La Mondiale in 2019 and has since made himself a key part of their grand tour squad. He is slated to restart his season Saturday at the Strade Bianche. While his goal before coronavirus put the brakes on the racing season was to ride the Giro d’Italia with team leader Romain Bardet, his post-COVID schedule is still yet fully confirmed.

“I’m really proud to be continuing my career with Ag2r-La Mondiale for another two years,” Warbasse said Tuesday. “It’s an honor to be here and can’t wait for big things to come!”

Rivera will be targeting the classics and Olympics in 2021. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Rivera’s contract with Team Sunweb has been extended for one year. She first moved to the team in 2017 having ridden with UnitedHealthcare at the start of her career. In her spell with the German team, Rivera has scooped victory at Tour of Flanders and the OVO Energy Women’s Tour. The Californian is focusing on one-day races in 2021, with the Olympics the end-goal.

“2021 will feel like somewhat of a do-over of 2020, so I am hoping for a healthy and normal schedule of the spring classics and a focus on the Olympics and summer one-day races later in the year,” she said.

“There is a very promising group of young girls here [at Team Sunweb],” Rivera continued. “I’m excited to help them develop in the WorldTour.”