Walmart named title sponsor of 2022 Joe Martin Stage Race

The Joe Martin Stage Race announced Wednesday that Walmart has signed on as title sponsor for the 2022 edition.

“We are excited to be the title partner of this premier cycling event in North America that will be held in Northwest Arkansas, where our company was founded nearly 60 years ago,” said Kim Tunick, senior director of brand experiences and partnerships at Walmart. “Our partnership demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to the community and promoting healthy and active lifestyles for our customers and associates.”

This year’s event is on the calendar for May 19-22, and again will be hosted in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Walmart was also the title sponsor of the 2022 UCI world cyclocross championships, in Fayetteville, and the event was a great success, held over the last weekend of January.

“We are very pleased that Walmart will be the title partner for the Joe Martin Stage Race. This will be the second UCI sanctioned, world-class event in Fayetteville in 2022, continuing to build our well-deserved reputation as an international cycling destination,” said CEO of Experience Fayetteville Molly Rawn. “With this support, the race will continue to have a significant tourism impact for our city.”

“The Joe Martin Stage Race is an iconic stop on the American bike racing calendar. It’s incredible to think about how many world-class professionals have made their mark on this race over the years. The support of Walmart as the title sponsor is a huge milestone in the continued growth and prominence of the race, and of Northwest Arkansas’ position as a stronghold of international-caliber racing,” said USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk.

2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the event, and also 20 years on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour. The “JMSR” is going into its eighth year on the UCI Americas Tour calendar.

The elite men’s field at the 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race. (Photo: Joe Martin Stage Race)

The Joe Martin Stage Race was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2021 event crowned Skylar Schneider and Tyler Williams, both of L39ION of Los Angeles, as the overall winners.

In 2022 promises to is expected to draw more than 800 riders from 27 nations across men’s and women’s pro and amateur divisions.

“Walmart’s partnership with Joe Martin Stage Race is a game-changer for our event. With Walmart’s partnership, we will be able to not only grow the race in terms of prominence but to also upgrade key areas of the overall participant and spectator experience,” said Bruce Dunn, CEO of All Sports Productions, which is managing the race.

In 2021, host city Fayetteville was recognized by the UCI and was the first city in the United States to earn the designation “Bike City.”