Vuillermoz extends contract with Ag2r-La Mondiale through 2021

Tour de France stage winner Alexis Vuillermoz has renewed his contract with Ag2r-La Mondiale through 2021.

The punchy 32-year-old won a memorable stage in the 2015 Tour de France on the Mûr du Bretagne, and is a consistent contender in classics the Flèche-Wallonne and the Giro di Lombardia. But he has struggled with injuries over the past two years. And needless to say, with many teams struggling as a result of the coronavirus crisis, this is not a good time to be on the job market.

But team manager Vincent Lavenu has a long track record of sticking with riders, even in times of difficulty. Last week, Belgian classics star Oliver Naesen saw his contract with the team extended through 2023, and Vuillermoz was next to get lucky.

“I am touched by this sign of confidence that the team has shown me,” Vuillermoz said in a team press release. “I fractured my kneecap in August and haven’t raced since the Tour de France finished last July. I was looking forward to resuming the season in March at the Volta a Catalunya, but of course the pandemic prevented that. Despite everything, the team trusts me enough to sign me for an additional season and this illustrates their human dimension.”

Lavenu added, “Alexis is a good guy and even if these past two seasons have been disrupted by injuries, we know we can count on his strength, his punch and his panache. He has been wearing our colors since 2014 and he is one of the riders that embodies the soul of the team.”

Vuillermoz hopes to show off the team’s jersey again in the Tour de France. “Taking part in the Tour de France would be a strong signal for our sport, but also for the entire country,” he said. “I really hope I can take part. It’s the race that has made me dream since I was a little kid.”