Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Vuelta a San Juan S3: Quinn Simmons surprises the sprinters

The American attacked from the group inside the final kilometer to take his first pro win since 2021.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) surprised the sprinters to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a San Juan on the car racetrack at Villicum.

Simmons, 21, attacked out of a dwindling peloton inside the final kilometer, and then held off the charging sprint trains to take his first victory of the season.

“I made one promise to the team this year and that was to win more races, because last year I didn’t win any,” Simmons told media after the win. “Now I’ve gone 100 percent better.”

Also read: Vuelta a San Juan S2: Fabio Jakobsen first in lightning-fast finish

The win marks Simmons’ first victory since 2021, when he won a stage and the overall at France’s Tour de Wallonie. But Tuesday’s victory came against top WorldTour pros like GC leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

The 170.9km stage started and finished at the Autodromo de Villicum, an auto racetrack north of San Juan. The route looked perfect for the sprint trains — a flat opening 140 kilometers followed by a gradual climb back to the finish. But the action-packed finale saw attacks and crashes delay the push to the line.

With 5km remaining Simone Bevilacqua (Eolo-Kometra) attacked, and soon after a crash in the peloton slowed the bunch, delaying the chase. Eventually, the group roared to life and made the catch inside 2km to go, but the effort seemed to sting everyone’s legs. A lull inside 1km allowed Simmons to launch his decisive move.

Also read: Bernal, Evenepoel, Sagan: Expectations mount on sport’s biggest stars at Vuelta a San Juan

The American charged away from the group as Max Richeze (Team Argentina) gave chase. Simmons’ initial gap seemed in peril as Richeze gradually clawed back space as the track twisted toward the final straightaway. Both men then appeared to be targets for the gallop as the sprinters opened up inside 200 meters to go. But Simmons stood out of the saddle and charged up the final gradual rise to hold off Richeze and Bennett by a whisker.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

 

Stay On Topic