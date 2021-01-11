Vuelta a San Juan cancels due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2021 Vuelta a San Juan announced cancelation Monday.

The Argentinian stage race with a UCI 2.Pro classification had been on the calendar for January 24-31, 2021.

“We have decided to cancel the 39th edition of the Vuelta a San Juan,” said Sergio Uñac, the governor of the local region. “There will also be no edition with national or provincial teams. Let’s hope that we can organize the competitions again next year,” reports Wielerflits.

Four WorldTour teams had registered for this year’s edition — Bora-Hansgrohe, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Cofidis, and Israel Start-Up Nation — but in recent weeks, Argentinian organizers and authorities in the province of San Juan indicated that due to the pandemic travel restrictions, international teams would not be invited to this year’s race.

This early-season race was to be the debut of Chris Froome in Israel Start-Up Nation colors. Peter Sagan, João Almeida, Elia Viviani, and Filippo Ganna had also been slated to start the 2021 Vuelta a San Juan.

Froome has been training in southern California at the Red Bull High Performance Center, getting ready for his season debut.

The 2020 edition was won by Remco Evenepoel.