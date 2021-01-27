Vuelta a España to unveil course next month with full three weeks of racing

Vuelta a España officials will unveil the 2021 route February 11 that will be complete with 21 stages.

Full details of the 2021 route will be revealed during a presentation broadcast live on Spanish TV in Burgos, host city for the race’s departure in August. After seeing a reduced course of 18 stages in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vuelta officials say the course will return to its traditional route of 21 stages for 2021.

The dates are set for August 14 to September 5, with the Vuelta’s date running a week earlier to make space for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed in 2020.

So far, the only confirmed stages are the start in Burgos, slated to begin with a time trial under the portico of Burgos’s Gothic cathedral. The race will conclude following tradition in Madrid.

Speaking to journalists last month, Vuelta director Javier Guillén said that the route will return to Spain’s southern regions following the 2020 edition that stayed largely in the northern half of the peninsula.

“We are hopeful that by 2021 we can all return to enjoy the Vuelta as we always have,” Guillén said. “There are only three grand tours in the world, and Spain is lucky to have one of them. It’s a national event with a huge international impact.”

Guillén also confirmed last month that its women’s race — the Challenge by La Vuelta held with three stages in 2020 — will grow to five to seven stages in the coming years, and become an important part of ASO’s larger support for women’s racing, which also includes a women’s Tour de France for 2022.