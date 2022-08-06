Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Vuelta a Burgos: Pavel Sivakov takes overall win, João Almeida wins final stage

Ineos Grenadiers close out the final stage to seal overall title.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos in impressive style, coming back on the final climb after being dropped to beat Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) to the win. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) defended his overall race lead to seal the overall victory and boost his chances of being selected for the Vuelta a España.

The final stage of the race ended on the Lagunas de Neila with a host of GC contenders going head-to-head for both the final stage and the overall victory.

After Ineos Grenadiers, EF Education-EasyPost and Astana had reeled in the final remnants of the break it was the British team that looked to control the front of the race and secure Sivakov’s overall lead.

Juan Pedro Lopez put in a sharp dig with 7.3km to go but he was quickly countered and dropped by Jumbo-Visma’s Chris Harper. The Australian built up a small 12 second lead but with 2.6km to go he too was caught as Carlos Rodriguez put the pressure for Ineos Grenadiers. The Spanish road race champion, who is set to make his grand tour debut later this month at the Vuelta a Espana, set a furious pace on the most difficult slopes of the final climb, and quickly reduced the lead group to just a handful of riders.

Almeida was one of the riders initially dropped with Movistar pair Ivan Sosa and Alejandro Valverde joined out the back by Vincenzo Nibali and Jai Hindley.

Miguel Angel Lopez, fresh off his brief suspension from Astana, attacked inside the final 2km but within 500m he too had been caught by Rodriguez. Sivakov then took over with 1km to go and the lead group thinned out to just the race leader, Rodriguez, Lopez and the returning Almeida.

When the pace briefly eased up with the line in sight Almeida put in a powerful dig that only Lopez could initially match. The Astana rider had no answer in the sprint with Sivakov eventually taking third on the line.

Almeida’s win moved him up to second overall at 35 seconds with Lopez in third on the same time.

Stay On Topic

promo logo