Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3: Mavi García solos to victory in Ojo Guareña

Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in Ojo Guareña after dropping late breakaway companion Evita Muzic (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) on the final climb.

After attacking in the final 15km of the stage, García and Muzic held onto their advantage all the way into Ojo Guareña as the efforts of SD Worx, BikeExchange-Jayco and Canyon-SRAM failed to bring back the duo. García distanced Muzic in the final 800m of the stage to take the win solo.

García now leads the overall classification, taking over the jersey from Jennifer Ducuara (Colombia Atletas de Tierra).