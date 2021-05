Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 2: Chursina wins solo as Chabbey takes over GC

Russian rider Anastasia Chursina (Alé BTC Ljubljana) won Friday’s stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with an impressive solo move after surviving from the stage’s early breakaway.

Behind, Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished ahead of Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) to take over the GC lead, despite the two being tied for time in the overall standings.

The Vuelta a Burgos Féminas is the opening stage race of the 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour.

The 97km stage from Pedrosa de Valdeporres to Villarcayo included two categorized climbs, the final of which came 22km from the finish. Chursina attacked alongside Hedi Franz (Rally Cycling) and Antri Christoforou (Burgos Alimental) after the day’s opening climb, and the trio built a gap on the peloton heading into the final climb. Chursina, 26, was able to drop her two breakaway companions on the ascent. While Franz caught back to Chursina on the descent, the Russian rider attacked again to drop Franz with 18km to go.

Behind, the peloton split over the climbs and in the run-in to Villarcavo, but the group came back together in the push to the finish. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) won the sprint for second ahead of Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) as the pack came across the line 1:11 behind Chursina.

The win marks the first UCI Women’s WorldTour win for Chursina.