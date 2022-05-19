Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Kopecky powers to victory on stage 1

Sprint finish decides hot and tense first stage in Burgos.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) sprinted to a dominant victory on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, winning by several bike lengths over Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing Xstra) and Emma Noorsgaard (Movistar).

Read also: Preview: Women’s WorldTour continues with Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2022

After a relatively flat but rolling day in Burgos, the race culminated in an expected sprint with most of the big general classification riders finishing safely in the front group as Kopecky takes the first leader’s jersey of the race.

A section of echelons in the final 30km forced some riders out of contention, but a big bunch came into Aranda de Duero to contest the finish.

“It was crosswinds in the final kilometres so it was hard to stay out of the wind and save as much power as possible,” Kopecky said at the finish.

“But I think I managed really good. I also had Demi [Vollering] on my wheel in case something happened. But I  was completely safe there and then in the final I knew that the uphill sprint is something that really suits me. So I just didn’t hesitate and went with 200 metres to go and it was enough to hold it to the end.

“It was really hot. It’s my first race here in Spain, I didn’t do Itzulia. But I can handle it pretty good, so it was not a problem. Tomorrow is again a possible sprint, so it would be nice to take another victory for sure.”

How it happened

It was a hot morning in Pedrosa del Príncipe as the 116 rider peloton rolled out for the first stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2022. Two WorldTeams were absent from the second WorldTour stage race of the spring with Jumbo-Visma and Uno-X skipping the Spanish double header of Burgos and Itzulia, but Covid-affected UAE Team ADQ were back on the start line after missing last weekend’s racing. There was one non-starter in Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio after she crashed at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday.

The first stage of the four-day race took in a rolling but relatively flat 122km route, including only one short categorised climb and a brief rise to the finish line in Aranda de Duero. 

After a short neutralised zone, it was an even shorter fight for the breakaway as a three-rider move went up the road almost immediately. Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT), Matilde Vitillo (BePink) and Andrea Ramírez (Massi Tactic) escaped with ease and quickly built up a lead of 30 seconds. Happy with the composition of the breakaway and likely keen for a relatively calm start to a tough weekend of racing, the peloton sat up and let the trio’s advantage grow to 1 minute 45 seconds in the first 20km of the stage.

There was just one categorised climb on the stage profile today, the Alto de Cotto Gallo which came after 25km of racing to a peak of 913m above sea level. With the break’s lead stable and the peloton having no reason to chase yet, the climb did little to affect the situation of the race. Vieceli took maximum points, earning herself the first mountains classification jersey of the race.

By the 50km mark, the leaders’ advantage had dropped slightly to 1:10 as the headwind took its toll, but there was no concerted chase in the peloton with still 70km of road still to cover. FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope and BikeExchange-Jayco were controlling the front of the peloton, but it was when Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM took up position in the bunch that the gap began to come down. With 40km to go, the break’s advantage had shrunk to less than 20 seconds as the pace stepped up in the peloton. 

Andrea Ramírez attacked her breakaway companions in an attempt to extend her time out front and was the last rider standing after Vieceli and Vitillo were absorbed by the peloton, but was herself caught with just over 30km left in the stage. 

Once the catch was made, Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ led an acceleration on an exposed section that forced splits in the peloton and a large group of riders distanced, including Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and several riders from Human Powered Health and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. Despite the efforts of the two American teams, this second group quickly lost 30 seconds on the leading group, but after a slowing of pace up front, Rooijakkers and teammate Amialiusik were able to bridge to the leaders.

It was straight from the back to the front for Rooijakkers as her Canyon-SRAM team and Trek-Segafredo attempted to make it as hard as possible in the run-in to Aranda de Duero, to distance the smaller teams and protect their designated GC leaders. After Rooijakkers once again being distanced and fighting back on, Canyon-SRAM lined up their full six-rider squad on the front heading into the final 10km 

With no more splits or attacks in the run-in, a big group arrived in Aranda de Duero to contest a fast sprint finish. It was once again Canyon-SRAM who found themselves on the front as Kasia Niewiadoma lead the bunch in the final kilometre, but it was SD Worx’s Lotte Kopecky who put in an imperious sprint to the line, winning by several metres. Liv Racing Xstra’s Tereza Neumanova sprinted to an impressive second place, whilst Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) took third.

Women’s WorldTour leader Kopecky now leads the race overall, as well as leading the sprint classification. Lara Vieceli will wear the climber’s jersey on stage two, whilst third-placed Emma Norsgard leads the young rider classification. 

The climbing ramps up a notch on stage 2, with two categorised climbs over 1000m but another flat finish awaiting the peloton on Friday. 

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx3:21:49
2NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
3NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
4DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
5PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
6MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
7KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:00
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
10GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
12DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
14BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
15WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:00
16NERLO AurelaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:00
17LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango0:00
18GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
19ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
20ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
21SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
22KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:00
23MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:00
24PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:00
25VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
26FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
27BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
28NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
29FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
30LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
31CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
32KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
33GILL NadineSopela Women's Team0:00
34DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
35VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:00
36THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:00
37BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
38SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
39SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:00
40UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:00
41BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
42WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
43NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
44LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
45BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
46EBERLE LanaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
47MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
48ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
49EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
50ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
51MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
52AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:13
53PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:13
54STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:13
55RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:16
56BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:24
57FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:24
58BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:27
59CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:06
60HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1:17
61VARENYK MarynaEneicat - RBH Global2:28
62PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:52
63TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra2:52
64TRIAS MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
65BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
66COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
67GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango2:52
68PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM2:52
69GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team2:52
70KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM2:52
71TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ2:52
72PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ2:52
73ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:52
74FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global3:49
75VITILLO MatildeBepink 3:49
76JENČUŠOVÁ NoraBepink 3:49
77SAVI PriscaBepink 3:49
78CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:49
79AMHA SelamWCC Team3:49
80MENDEZ IreneBizkaia Durango3:49
81ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:52
82COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano3:52
83MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health3:52
84ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:52
85ROLAND LucianaWCC Team3:52
86FRANCO NataliaWCC Team3:52
87BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health3:52
88VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:54
89WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ3:54
90HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:54
91QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 3:54
92VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:54
93JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra3:54
94LEBEDZ DziyanaWCC Team3:58
95RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health3:58
96YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health3:58
97DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 3:58
98STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:36
99VILLALÓN Aranza ValentinaEneicat - RBH Global6:41
100GOMEZ IrisBizkaia Durango6:41
101MORENO Sara JulianaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano6:41
102LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global6:41
103RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team6:41
104SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango6:41
105HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano7:26
106SANABRIA AnaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano7:26
107COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team9:05
108BARRAJON CristinaSopela Women's Team9:05
109BANLLES MariaSopela Women's Team9:05
110TASANE ElinaWCC Team9:05
111JANDOVÁ VeronikaWCC Team9:05
112ISASI ZiortzaEneicat - RBH Global12:25
113KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health14:37
114FERRERES IsabelSopela Women's Team18:07
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx3:21:49
2NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
3NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
4DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
5PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
6MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
7KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:00
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
10GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
12DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
14BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
15WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:00
16NERLO AurelaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:00
17LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango0:00
18GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
19ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
20ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
21SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
22KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team0:00
23MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:00
24PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:00
25VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
26FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
27BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
28NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
29FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
30LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
31CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
32KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
33GILL NadineSopela Women's Team0:00
34DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
35VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:00
36THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:00
37BROWN GraceFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
38SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
39SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:00
40UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:00
41BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
42WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
43NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
44LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
45BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
46EBERLE LanaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
47MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
48ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
49EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
50ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
51MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
52AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:13
53PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:13
54STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:13
55RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:16
56BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:24
57FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:24
58BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:27
59CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:06
60HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1:17
61VARENYK MarynaEneicat - RBH Global2:28
62PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:52
63TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra2:52
64TRIAS MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
65BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
66COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
67GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango2:52
68PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM2:52
69GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team2:52
70KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM2:52
71TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ2:52
72PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ2:52
73ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:52
74FASOI VarvaraEneicat - RBH Global3:49
75VITILLO MatildeBepink 3:49
76JENČUŠOVÁ NoraBepink 3:49
77SAVI PriscaBepink 3:49
78CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:49
79AMHA SelamWCC Team3:49
80MENDEZ IreneBizkaia Durango3:49
81ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:52
82COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano3:52
83MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health3:52
84ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:52
85ROLAND LucianaWCC Team3:52
86FRANCO NataliaWCC Team3:52
87BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health3:52
88VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:54
89WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ3:54
90HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:54
91QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 3:54
92VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:54
93JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra3:54
94LEBEDZ DziyanaWCC Team3:58
95RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health3:58
96YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health3:58
97DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 3:58
98STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:36
99VILLALÓN Aranza ValentinaEneicat - RBH Global6:41
100GOMEZ IrisBizkaia Durango6:41
101MORENO Sara JulianaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano6:41
102LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global6:41
103RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team6:41
104SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango6:41
105HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano7:26
106SANABRIA AnaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano7:26
107COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team9:05
108BARRAJON CristinaSopela Women's Team9:05
109BANLLES MariaSopela Women's Team9:05
110TASANE ElinaWCC Team9:05
111JANDOVÁ VeronikaWCC Team9:05
112ISASI ZiortzaEneicat - RBH Global12:25
113KRÖGER MiekeHuman Powered Health14:37
114FERRERES IsabelSopela Women's Team18:07
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx25
2NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra20
3NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team16
4DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14
5PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing12
6MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM10
7KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
8DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo8
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7
10GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service6
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5
12DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3
14BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2
15WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6
2VITILLO MatildeBepink 4
3RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team2
4MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team3:21:49
2LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
4MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:00
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
6VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:00
7SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:00
8UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:00
9EBERLE LanaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
10MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
11RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:16
12VARENYK MarynaEneicat - RBH Global2:28
13PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:52
14TRIAS MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:52
15KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM2:52
16TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ2:52
17PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ2:52
18VITILLO MatildeBepink 3:49
19JENČUŠOVÁ NoraBepink 3:49
20SAVI PriscaBepink 3:49
21CANTERA InesRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:49
22MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health3:52
23WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ3:54
24VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB3:54
25JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra3:54
26LEBEDZ DziyanaWCC Team3:58
27RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health3:58
28STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6:36
29MORENO Sara JulianaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano6:41
30RAMIREZ AndreaMassi - Tactic Women Team6:41
31SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango6:41
32COUTINHO AliceSopela Women's Team9:05
33BANLLES MariaSopela Women's Team9:05
34TASANE ElinaWCC Team9:05
35JANDOVÁ VeronikaWCC Team9:05
Teams
RankNameTime
1Canyon//SRAM Racing 10:05:27
2Movistar Team0:00
3Team SD Worx0:00
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5Team DSM0:00
6FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
7Valcar - Travel & Service0:00
8EF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
9Trek - Segafredo0:00
10Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
11Liv Racing Xstra2:52
12Massi - Tactic Women Team2:52
13Bizkaia Durango3:08
14Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:49
15Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano3:52
16UAE Team ADQ5:44
17Human Powered Health7:44
18Bepink 11:27
19WCC Team11:33
20Eneicat - RBH Global12:58
21Sopela Women's Team18:10

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo