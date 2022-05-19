Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Kopecky powers to victory on stage 1

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) sprinted to a dominant victory on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, winning by several bike lengths over Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing Xstra) and Emma Noorsgaard (Movistar).

After a relatively flat but rolling day in Burgos, the race culminated in an expected sprint with most of the big general classification riders finishing safely in the front group as Kopecky takes the first leader’s jersey of the race.

A section of echelons in the final 30km forced some riders out of contention, but a big bunch came into Aranda de Duero to contest the finish.

“It was crosswinds in the final kilometres so it was hard to stay out of the wind and save as much power as possible,” Kopecky said at the finish.

“But I think I managed really good. I also had Demi [Vollering] on my wheel in case something happened. But I was completely safe there and then in the final I knew that the uphill sprint is something that really suits me. So I just didn’t hesitate and went with 200 metres to go and it was enough to hold it to the end.

“It was really hot. It’s my first race here in Spain, I didn’t do Itzulia. But I can handle it pretty good, so it was not a problem. Tomorrow is again a possible sprint, so it would be nice to take another victory for sure.”

How it happened

It was a hot morning in Pedrosa del Príncipe as the 116 rider peloton rolled out for the first stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2022. Two WorldTeams were absent from the second WorldTour stage race of the spring with Jumbo-Visma and Uno-X skipping the Spanish double header of Burgos and Itzulia, but Covid-affected UAE Team ADQ were back on the start line after missing last weekend’s racing. There was one non-starter in Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio after she crashed at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday.

The first stage of the four-day race took in a rolling but relatively flat 122km route, including only one short categorised climb and a brief rise to the finish line in Aranda de Duero.

After a short neutralised zone, it was an even shorter fight for the breakaway as a three-rider move went up the road almost immediately. Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT), Matilde Vitillo (BePink) and Andrea Ramírez (Massi Tactic) escaped with ease and quickly built up a lead of 30 seconds. Happy with the composition of the breakaway and likely keen for a relatively calm start to a tough weekend of racing, the peloton sat up and let the trio’s advantage grow to 1 minute 45 seconds in the first 20km of the stage.

There was just one categorised climb on the stage profile today, the Alto de Cotto Gallo which came after 25km of racing to a peak of 913m above sea level. With the break’s lead stable and the peloton having no reason to chase yet, the climb did little to affect the situation of the race. Vieceli took maximum points, earning herself the first mountains classification jersey of the race.

By the 50km mark, the leaders’ advantage had dropped slightly to 1:10 as the headwind took its toll, but there was no concerted chase in the peloton with still 70km of road still to cover. FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope and BikeExchange-Jayco were controlling the front of the peloton, but it was when Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM took up position in the bunch that the gap began to come down. With 40km to go, the break’s advantage had shrunk to less than 20 seconds as the pace stepped up in the peloton.

Andrea Ramírez attacked her breakaway companions in an attempt to extend her time out front and was the last rider standing after Vieceli and Vitillo were absorbed by the peloton, but was herself caught with just over 30km left in the stage.

Once the catch was made, Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ led an acceleration on an exposed section that forced splits in the peloton and a large group of riders distanced, including Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and several riders from Human Powered Health and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. Despite the efforts of the two American teams, this second group quickly lost 30 seconds on the leading group, but after a slowing of pace up front, Rooijakkers and teammate Amialiusik were able to bridge to the leaders.

It was straight from the back to the front for Rooijakkers as her Canyon-SRAM team and Trek-Segafredo attempted to make it as hard as possible in the run-in to Aranda de Duero, to distance the smaller teams and protect their designated GC leaders. After Rooijakkers once again being distanced and fighting back on, Canyon-SRAM lined up their full six-rider squad on the front heading into the final 10km

With no more splits or attacks in the run-in, a big group arrived in Aranda de Duero to contest a fast sprint finish. It was once again Canyon-SRAM who found themselves on the front as Kasia Niewiadoma lead the bunch in the final kilometre, but it was SD Worx’s Lotte Kopecky who put in an imperious sprint to the line, winning by several metres. Liv Racing Xstra’s Tereza Neumanova sprinted to an impressive second place, whilst Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) took third.

Women’s WorldTour leader Kopecky now leads the race overall, as well as leading the sprint classification. Lara Vieceli will wear the climber’s jersey on stage two, whilst third-placed Emma Norsgard leads the young rider classification.

The climbing ramps up a notch on stage 2, with two categorised climbs over 1000m but another flat finish awaiting the peloton on Friday.