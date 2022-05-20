Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Cavalli abandons after crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) abandoned the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas after crashing in the opening 25km of Friday’s stage.

FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope confirmed that the Italian had been involved in a crash, and had been taken to hospital for examinations and a scan.

Cavalli fell heavily on her hip but did not suffer any broken bones, she said in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

Winner in Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne in April and finishing fourth overall at Itzulia last weekend, Cavalli was tipped as one of the key contenders for the climbing-heavy weekend in Burgos, but now joins Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the list of climbers who are out of the race.

Vuelta a Burgos was set to be part of Cavalli’s preparation for the Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes double in July, but the 24-year-old will now be refocused on recovering before her summer ambitions.

Cavalli’s teammate Grace Brown also crashed in a separate incident during stage 2, but finished the stage unscathed and safe in the main bunch.

FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope will now look to Brown, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and 2019 Burgos winner Stine Borgli as their climbing hopes over the weekend. All five of FDJ’s remaining riders are equal on time on the general classification, six seconds back on race leader Jennifer Ducuara (Colombia Atletas de Tierra).

Marta Cavalli was the only rider not to finish stage 2 from Sasamón to Aguilar de Campoo, which was won by Matilda Vitillo (Bepink) from the early breakaway.