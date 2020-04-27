Volta Ciclista a Catalunya postpones to 2021

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya will not take place in 2020.

The Spanish seven-day race, initially planned for this March before being postponed due to coronavirus, has opted to wait until next year rather than attempting to re-schedule into a packed fall calendar.

The Catalan race was due to celebrate its 100th edition in 2020. A statement from race organizers Monday confirmed that they are choosing to wait until 2021 to celebrate the event’s centenary when it will not be overshadowed by other races or forced to take an abbreviated format.

“The cycling calendar that the UCI has made official has been reduced to practically three months, and what we are clear about is that we want to celebrate the 100th edition with the maximum guarantees and with the best world figures,” race director Rubèn Peris said.

“We are very clear that we do not want to do the Volta at any price. It would not make sense to do it coinciding with the Tour, the Giro or the Vuelta, competing for the best riders and the television audiences. Nor did we plan to do it in a reduced format of days. We believe that the most sensible and appropriate option is to do it on our usual dates in 2021.”

With the season currently due to re-commence in August, the UCI is looking to shoehorn three grand tours, the five monuments, and the world championships into a season that could extend through November. With other stage races also elbowing for dates in the late-season schedule, “the options for successfully celebrating the Volta are very limited,” said Peris.

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, won in 2019 by Miguel Angel Lopez, will return in the final week of March 2021.