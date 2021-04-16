Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 3: Enric Mas outlasts attackers, takes race lead

Enric Mas (Movistar Team) won a very lumpy queen stage 3 of the 2021 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Finishing atop the Cat 2 Dos Aguas climb to Alto de la Reina, Mas outlasted attacks from Victor Lafay (Cofidis) and Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) in the steep final kilometer.

Overnight race leader Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) struggled on the stage, and slipped out of the lead on time before the final climb.

Mas’ teammate Nelson Oliveira several times attacked the group on the way to the final climb to presumably soften legs, while Mas feigned fatigue at the back of the group.

Mas, Lafay, and Gesbert were part of a 16-man break that escaped at 65km to go. This group became 11 just a handful of kilometers later, and lasted into the base of the final climb.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), an accomplished time trial rider, is 51 seconds back of Mas on the GC and will be looking to erase this deficit in the stage 4 time trial.

Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) is tied on overall accumulated time with Küng.

The 14.3km stage 4 time trial is as flat a route as the region can offer with a slight incline at 9km, on an otherwise short and flat stage.

🏆👏 ¡SÍ SEÑOR! @EnricMasNicolau gana la etapa 'reina' de la @VueltaCV en el Alto de la Reina y es nuevo líder de la #VCV2021. ¡Su primer triunfo con Movistar Team! 💙 #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/25w9wwYBTC — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) April 16, 2021

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 3 Results